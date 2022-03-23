Brian Kelly said LSU supports running backs coach and associate head coach Frank Wilson after he was accused of sexual harassment by former associate athletic director Sharon Lewis in an amended lawsuit earlier this month, calling the allegations “egregious” and “unfounded.”

“We know of no lawsuit that has been filed regarding those allegations that were made,” Kelly said Wednesday. “His status here is unchanged, and we consider those as being egregious and simply allegations that were unfounded.

“It does not affect Frank Wilson and the person that we know. We stand behind him firmly as a member of our staff.”

Lewis alleged in court filings earlier this month that Wilson showed her his genitals several years ago and that he kissed another female employee in the LSU athletic department without the woman's consent. USA Today also reported that they interviewed two other women who worked in LSU's athletic department and who described inappropriate behavior from Wilson.

+3 LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson accused of sexual harassment in new court filings Former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis alleged in federal court filings Thursday that LSU associate head football coach and runni…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Wilson has not responded to any of the allegations.

Lewis added the accusations to a lawsuit she filed last year against the school, which terminated her employment in January. Lewis' case argues LSU officials retaliated against her for attempting to report sexual harassment.

Wilson was hired in December as one of LSU's top assistants. He is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

"We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement when Lewis filed the allegations earlier this month. "Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year."