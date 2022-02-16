LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark wishes his best athlete’s foot would just give out already.
Haleigh Bryant has a partially torn plantar fascia, the long, thin ligament under the arch of foot that connects the heel to the toes. It’s a painful injury, one that has limited the star sophomore to only one all-around competition this season.
Clark said Tuesday he thinks the ligament keeps tearing little by little. He and Bryant are waiting for it to tear completely, so she can battle the injury without sharp, painful flare-ups. The injury prevented Bryant from completing the all-around Friday night in Gainesville, Florida, where she turned in three performances on vault, bars and floor.
“We’d rather it just go ’head and go, and get it over with,” Clark said. “It flares up, it burns, and then a day or so later, she feels pretty good.”
LSU is preparing for two meets in one weekend, a home date Friday against Alabama and a rescheduled road tri-meet with Arkansas and Missouri on Sunday. They’re hoping Bryant’s foot will allow her to do one all-around, as the Tigers try to rebound from two postponed meets and keep pace with the rest of the country.
“(Our scores) show that we’re beginning to hit our stride,” Clark said. “I’m really proud of where they are. It’s essentially meet two and three, and they’re pushing the 198 mark. That’s the mark of a good team.”
LSU’s all-around average through four meets is 197.400, good enough for fifth in the country. The Tigers are top-three in the nation in vault, bars and beam, and eighth on floor.
“It bodes pretty well, if we can stay healthy and keep moving in the direction that we’re moving in,” Clark said. “I think we’re in a really good spot.”
Junior all-around Alyona Shchennikova will miss the weekend’s meets with a knee injury. That ailment, in tandem with Bryant’s foot, will force LSU to rely on more athletes this weekend. It helps that fifth-year senior Christina Desiderio is having a career year, junior Kai Rivers is versatile and freshman KJ Johnson and Aleah Finnegan keep turning in impressive scores.
“You don’t really have depth if you don’t use it,” Clark said. “We’ve got it, and we intend to use some of it this weekend.”
LSU in the rankings
LSU lost at Florida on Friday but moved up to No. 5 in this week's national rankings because its 197.825 — “an incredible road score,” Clark said — increased their average from 197.258 to 197.400.
Alabama is slotted not far behind. The Crimson Tide’s team average of 197.154 has them sitting at eighth in the nation and fourth in the SEC.
Bryant and Kiya Johnson both rank among the top 10 in the country’s average individual all-around scores, though Bryant has performed only one all-around and Johnson has turned in two. Alabama’s highest-ranked individuals are Lilly Hudson at No. 14, Luisa Blanco at No. 26 and Mati Waligora at No. 39.
Bryant is ranked seventh nationally in vault, and Johnson is tied for 10th on floor. KJ Johnson is in the top-20 on floor and vault, and Rivers is tied at 13th on beam.
Alabama’s Blanco is ranked sixth on the uneven bars and eighth on the balance beam.
At Florida, Rivers filled in for Bryant on beam and notched a 9.900 in relief. With Shchennikova out and Bryant limited, LSU will need her to step up Friday and Sunday.
“Kai was ready,” Clark said. “She nailed it. When you have to do it, you want your kids to handle it, and she did it.”
Late start in the PMAC
Friday night’s meet in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will start at 8 p.m., later than usual, and LSU is holding some counter-programming, as the baseball team opens its season and begins the Jay Johnson era across the street at Alex Box Stadium.
Clark has been recruiting fans to show up like they did against Auburn, when over 13,000 watched LSU top Auburn and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee.
LSU has five meets left in the regular season, three of which are at home.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever sold out back to back, but it sure would be nice to see that happen,” he said. “But, historically, baseball’s been able to have their 12,000, and we’ve been able to have our 12,000 at the same time. We’ve had that happen before. So I’m hopeful that this will be no different, and we can both sell out our venues and have a great weekend.”