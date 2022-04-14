At the beginning of preseason camp last fall, Nick Storz faced the end of his career. The former pitcher-turned tight end had a medical issue, and LSU’s coaches believed he never would play again.
But Storz remained near the program, standing on the sidelines at practices and games, and Thursday afternoon he practiced in full pads as LSU held a 20-minute viewing period.
Storz was cleared this week, a source said, letting him participate for the first time in months. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound graduate student can provide depth at tight end, a position LSU wants to add to after spring practice.
It remains to be seen how much Storz could contribute. He came to LSU as a pitcher in the baseball program before joining the football team in 2020 and didn’t play much before his injury. If nothing else, Storz’s return adds another chapter to his long LSU career.
Senior running back John Emery Jr. was not at practice. According to WBRZ, Emery walked off the field at the beginning of practice with his arms around athletic trainers.
Not sure what happened today, may find out on Saturday, but this was the first thing I saw at LSU practice today.RB John Emery getting walked off the field just as practice was starting. pic.twitter.com/yv2xslXsVy— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) April 15, 2022
Junior defensive end Bj Ojulari and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech returned to practice Thursday, the 10th of the spring. Ojulari missed the last practice, and Bech had been limited for more than a week.
As the offensive line tinkering continued, East Tennessee State transfer Tre’Mond Shorts remained at left guard for the second straight practice. The rest of the first-team line still had freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, junior Charles Turner at center, Florida International transfer Miles Frazier at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle.
Sophomore wide receiver Chris Hilton, sophomore safety Major Burns and sixth-year safety Todd Harris Jr. worked on the side with athletic trainers.
The other players not seen were senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, junior cornerback Raydarious Jones, freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan, junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, sophomore linebacker Phillip Webb, fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua, senior defensive end Jarell Cherry, redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry.