Former LSU safety and NFL studio analyst Ryan Clark has signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN, the network announced Wednesday morning, a three-year deal that keeps the Marrero native a year-round staple within the network's shows and platforms.
Clark joined ESPN in 2015, shortly after he retired from a 13-year NFL career that included eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he helped the franchise win Super Bowl XLIII and made a Pro Bowl in 2011.
"It's become home to me," Clark said.
Along with regular appearances on ESPN shows such as "Get Up" and "NFL Live," Clark said he is developing a show for the network's digital ESPN+ platform, a project he says "will be uniquely me." He said he's building the show this NFL offseason and a pilot date has not yet been determined.
Clark said he's looking for the show "to be laid back," for it to showcase athletes who are "extremely important to sports, extremely important to their cultures in their own space" and will teach viewers about those athletes through their diverse backgrounds.
"There's no certain background that provides or leads to you being a successful athlete," Clark said. "It's all about your work ethic and what you do with what you have. I want to showcase people who've done amazing things in sports that come from all these different environments and kind of chronicle their stories to getting there."
A graduate of Shaw High, Clark was a three-year starter at free safety for LSU from 1998-2001. Clark was named second team All-SEC in 2000, and, after LSU won the Southeastern Conference title in 2001, he signed a free agent deal with the New York Giants.
Clark and his wife, Yonka, have three children: Jaden, Jordan and Loghan. Jordan, a University Lab graduate, is a defensive back at Arizona State.