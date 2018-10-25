Being that it is open date week for LSU, your friendly neighborhood sports columnist is here to answer some questions from ye olde mailbag.
OK. There is no mailbag. Just me trying to anticipate some questions you have about where we are in the college football season and what may be around the corner.
Let’s start with …
Is "College GameDay" coming to Baton Rouge?
Nothing official until probably sometime Saturday, but it would be a major upset if ESPN’s popular pregame show isn't going live from the LSU campus on Nov. 3 to coincide with the Alabama game. This will easily be the top matchup of the weekend — No. 1 Bama versus No. 4 LSU — and appealing for a lot of ancillary reasons. No. 13 West Virginia is at No. 6 Texas, but "GameDay" was at the Texas-Oklahoma game. No. 7 Georgia is at No. 12 Kentucky in a surprisingly compelling game in the SEC East, but "GameDay" is at the Georgia-Florida game this weekend. Plus, any of those teams could lose this weekend. LSU and Alabama both have open dates, so a top-five showdown is virtually assured.
When do the CFP rankings come out?
The inaugural CFP top 25 rankings will roll out at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. They will be updated each Tuesday leading up to the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday, Dec. 2, all on ESPN, which of course carries the CFP playoff games and the New Year’s Six bowls.
• Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 6, 8 p.m. (approximately)
• Nov. 13, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 20, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 27, 6 p.m.
• Dec. 2 (likely 11 a.m.)
Will LSU be in one of the top four semifinal spots in the first CFP rankings?
The Tigers’ No. 4 ranking in The Associated Press and coaches’ polls is a strong indication LSU will be in one of the semifinal slots in the initial rankings. That said, there are a raft of one-loss contenders ranked right behind the Tigers: Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida. None of them has LSU’s résumé to this point, but it’s possible one of them could be at No. 4. That said, where the Tigers are ranked by the CFP selection committee is basically the equivalent of an honorary title until after the Alabama game.
Where might LSU go bowling?
Again, this picture will be much clearer after Nov. 3. If LSU can spring the upset, the Tigers are of course seriously in the running for the CFP semifinals — Dec. 29 in the Cotton and Orange bowls. LSU may even vault to No. 2 with a win. If LSU loses, a two-loss Tigers team is likely out of CFP contention. LSU could win out (though the game at Texas A&M will be a tossup) and at 10-2 still make one of the available New Year’s Six bowls: the Sugar, Peach or Fiesta. LSU cannot play in the Rose Bowl, as it is a Big Ten/Pac-12 game in non-semifinal years. LSU might make a CFP bowl at 9-3 but could also be looking at one of the SEC’s bowls. The Citrus would be unlikely to take LSU a third straight year unless there is a huge gap in the rankings between the Tigers and the next available SEC team. So to guess, if LSU wins out, it is in the playoffs, if it loses once, it is probably in the Sugar Bowl. And if it goes 9-3 (assuming wins over Arkansas and Rice), let’s peg the Tigers in the Outback Bowl.
Is Alabama going to be favored over LSU?
Expect the Crimson Tide to be a two-touchdown favorite. Even that would be a measure of respect for the Tigers: Of Bama’s eight victims so far, the closest any team came was Texas A&M, which “only” lost by 22 points, 45-23.
Can LSU beat Alabama?
Sure. Alabama is great, but it is not the New England Patriots. That said, it will take a tremendous, sharp, virtually mistake-free effort by the Tigers. And they have to score points, which LSU quarterback Joe Burrow knows quite well.
“We’re not going to be able to settle for field goals next week,” said Burrow, referring to LSU’s one touchdown, four-field-goal 19-3 victory Saturday over Mississippi State. “We won’t be able to score 15 points and win this game.”
Is the Heisman race over, or can LSU ruin Tua Tagovailoa’s plans?
According to Bovada, Tagovailoa’s odds of winning the Heisman are 4/11, meaning you have to bet $11 to win $4. By comparison, second-favorite Kyler Murray, quarterback at Oklahoma, is 15/4, or roughly 4/1. Tagovailoa’s impeccable stats — 2,066 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, zero interceptions — make him almost impossible to beat. That said, Leonard Fournette looked like a Heisman lock in 2015 before his candidacy got chewed up and spit out in the Alabama game. Anything is possible — especially with Tagovailoa having a sprained knee and taken a hard shot to his midsection in the Tennessee game.