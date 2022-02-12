The LSU softball team appeared to take a sizable step forward in the first game of the Tiger Classic on Saturday only to stumble in the second.
Central Arkansas’ Kayla Beaver pitched out of multiple jams and Jaylee Engelkes hit a game-winning RBI double to lift the visiting Bears to a 3-2 victory over LSU. Earlier in the day the Tigers hit four homers — two each by Shelbi Sunseri and Georgia Clark — in an 8-1 victory against Southern Alabama.
The second game was a study in frustration for LSU (3-1). The Tigers had seven hits but were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and could never deliver the knockout punch. Two passed balls by catcher Morgan Cummins let in one run, and a fielding error by third baseman Danieca Coffey preceded Engelkes' game-deciding hit.
“We’ve got to be better than that,” LSU coach Beth Torina said afterward. “The kid (Beaver) threw a nice game against us, and we didn’t come up with the timely hit.
“We’ve got to keep working, try to prepare them better, grow them as players and defenders. Hope to get more out of them.”
Freshman Raelin Chaffin started the nightcap and allowed one earned run with four strikeouts in her first college appearance. She left after Cummins' second passed ball scored Jenna Wildeman for a 2-1 UCA lead. Shelby Wickersham relieved her and worked out of a no out, runner on third situation.
LSU tied the game at 2-2 when Clark and Ali Newland hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth, but LSU’s next four hitters could manage only a walk.
Wickersham was cruising, retiring the first eight hitters she faced with four strikeouts, but Tremere Harris beat out an infield hit to shortstop and Coffey booted a grounder by Mary Brown. Engelkes hit the first pitch to the left-field corner to score the winning run.
LSU got the tying run on in the seventh inning, but Taylor Pleasants hit into a force play on a diving stop by Brown at second base, and Sunseri and Clark flied out to end the game.
Beaver struck out five and walked three while throwing 109 pitches.
“She pitched a great game,” Clark said. “She was throwing a little harder than we expected. We could have made adjustments sooner and we didn’t. It was just a matter of time before our offense got rolling. It kind of did toward the end but we wish it would have happened earlier.”
Pleasants had a tie-breaking, two-run double in the first game for a 3-1 lead, and Sunseri followed with a three-run homer to highlight a six-run inning. But Pleasants went 0 for 3 in the nightcap and is 1 for 13 through four games.
LSU’s Ali Kilponen threw her second consecutive complete game victory against South Alabama, allowing four hits and striking out seven with no walks.
“Tomorrow is a big opportunity for us,” Clark said. “We get to play them and a good Illinois team again. We’re excited to get that rolling and show people this isn’t LSU. We’re going to play better tomorrow.
“Coach is honest. She tells the truth. She said we get an opportunity tomorrow to prove to people this was kind of a fluke and that LSU is going to stand up and fight back. Hopefully we get to throw some punches at them tomorrow.”
Illinois 3, S. Alabama 2: Avery Steiner singled up the middle to drive in Megan Ward with the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Lauren Wiles pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and striking out 11. Abby Allen had a run-scoring triple and scored the tying run on a hit by Stephanie Gonzales in the fourth for USA.
Illinois 2, C. Arkansas 1: Kailee Powell hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Illini. Tremere Harris drove in UCA’s only run with a bunt single.