The Southeastern Conference freshman of the week honors that LSU's Haleigh Bryant won so frequently last season have quickly found their way into the hands of another Tiger gymnast.
KJ Johnson, a freshman from Dallas, was recognized by the SEC on Tuesday. She posted a pair of 9.90s on vault and floor Friday in LSU's 196.950-186.550 win over Centenary, taking first place in the latter event for her first collegiate victory.
LSU, which dropped one spot to No. 6 after its season-opening victory, hits the road for the first time in 2022 on Friday when it travels to face No. 7 Missouri in Columbia. First vault is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live via SECNetwork+.