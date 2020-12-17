LSU may have beaten Florida in stunning fashion last week, but several players either missed the game because of injury or were battered during the game.
Starting right guard Chasen Hines and running back Ty Davis-Price, who has started four games this season, will both not play against Ole Miss in LSU's season finale on Saturday.
"They're out," Orgeron told reporters Thursday.
All-American cornerback Derek Stingley, who sat out the Florida game with an injury, is "questionable" to play against Ole Miss, Orgeron added. Running back John Emery, who has started in three games this season, is also questionable.
Orgeron said both Stingley and Emery practiced "a little bit" this week, "but not much."
"They could play, they could not," Orgeron said. "It all depends on how they feel in the next couple of days."
It also appears quarterback Max Johnson has recovered from what Orgeron called a "small injury" earlier this week. Orgeron said it's likely Johnson will start against Ole Miss, although an official decision hasn't yet been made.
Cameron Wire may replace Hines at right guard. The reserve tackle stepped in for Hines during the Florida game and played 36 snaps. Wire, a 6-foot-3, 349-pound sophomore, has started in five games at left tackle this season.
If Emery is unable to play, LSU will be without its top two leading rushers and have just three scholarship running backs remaining. None of them have rushed for touchdowns. Chris Curry (40 carries for 137 yards) would be the only running back left with significant playing time. Josh Williams (10-33) and Tre Bradford (1-5) are also available.
CorDale Flott started in place of Stingley against Florida, and will be fully available against Ole Miss after he was ejected for targeting in the first half against the Gators.