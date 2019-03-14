NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After helping cut down the nets when the LSU basketball team clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title on Saturday, Wayne and Fay Sims will help honor their late son, Wayde, again at the SEC tournament on Friday.
Wayne and Fay Sims will walk to midcourt at Bridgestone Arena at halftime of the Tigers quarterfinal matchup against Florida to represent their son as LSU’s SEC Basketball Legend for 2019.
The conference annually recognizes a player or coach from each school at the tournament with Commissioner Greg Sankey making the presentation.
Wayde Sims, who would have been a junior on this year’s team, was killed just hours before the first official preseason practice in late September. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while starting 10 games a year ago for a team that advanced to the second round of the NIT.
His father, Wayne, played four seasons for legendary LSU coach Dale Brown from 1987-91 and is one of only nine players in program history to participate in four NCAA tournaments.
Sheldon Mickles