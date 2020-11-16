The NCAA and Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Monday morning that the entire 2021 championship tournament will be played at one site in March and April.
The potential relocation of 13 preliminary-round sites — most likely to the Indianapolis area — was necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States and around the world.
This year’s tournament will include its usual 68-team field with Indianapolis, as previously scheduled, hosting the Final Four on April 3 and 5 in Lucas Oil Stadium.
New Orleans wasn’t scheduled to serve as a site for any round of the tournament this season, but the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is still listed by the NCAA as the host for the 2022 Final Four.
In its news release, the NCAA said the Division I men’s committee “has engaged in a thorough contingency planning process to determine the most effective way to conduct a safe and healthy March Madness for all participants for the 2021 championship.”
As a result, it was determined that having the tournament in 13 different sites around the country would be “very difficult” to execute given the current environment.
Because of that, the committee recommended the tournament be held in one geographic area in order to enhance the safety and well-being of the event and its participants.
The release said the NCAA staff is in talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host this year’s tournament in the metropolitan area.
While not specifically calling it a bubble, the men's committee noted that holding this year's tournament in one geographic area will limit travel and mitigate other COVID-related problems.
The release said single-site meaures will provide a controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials within proximity of one another.
Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14.
The tournament will start March 16-17 with the First Four and continue with first- and second-round games March 18-21.
The Sweet 16 is set for March 25-26 with the Elite Eight playing March 27-28 for the right to go to the Final Four.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will again distribute all 67 games of the tournament on the TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV as well as on their digital platforms.