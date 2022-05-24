Jay Johnson said he’s always been a fan of the SEC tournament, describing how when he was coaching at Arizona he’d always find the tournament online when went to his office at 7:30 in the morning (yes, the guy is always working).
“It’s one of my draws in taking the job here,” Johnson said Monday. “It’s the best showcase for college baseball outside Omaha.”
If Johnson is a fan of the happenings in Hoover, I hope he is also a fan of rainouts. And games that never start on time. With his Tigers playing in the late, late show Wednesday (the last game of the second round), expect a first pitch sometime around … July. The game is optimistically scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but I need to consult with our sports betting writers to see if there is any action to be had on the over. I’d be willing to bet a house note that the prior game between Tennessee and Tuesday’s Vanderbilt-Ole Miss winner is still going strong at 8 p.m.
But I digress. It is really a great event, a mini College World Series in spirit and probable fact, as there’s a decent shot you will see at least three or four of the teams in Hoover, Alabama, showing up in Omaha, Nebraska, next month. And the fact that it’s in Hoover every year — there was talk of moving it around a few years ago, but a lot of fans including the legions coming up from Louisiana balked at that idea — adds to the destination-like air.
Destiny is in the air, too, for a bunch of teams. For No. 1-ranked Tennessee, which former LSU All-American Todd Walker recently speculated may be the best college baseball team ever (Oregon State was supposed to be all that when LSU beat the Beavers twice in the 2017 CWS), a title in Hoover would just be an appetizer on its quest for a first ever national title in baseball. You can’t get any more No. 1 NCAA tournament seed-er than the Volunteers will be when the field of 64 is revealed Monday, no matter how Tennessee does in this tournament.
For teams like LSU, which could potentially meet the Volunteers for the first time this season in Thursday’s third round (LSU first plays the winner of Tuesday night’s Auburn-Kentucky game), what happens in Hoover could mean a great deal.
Some coaches don’t think of winning the SEC tournament as major goal, preferring to try to align their pitching for NCAA play. Johnson isn’t in that camp. There is a quiet urgency to his style, to his demeanor, from the first game of the season through whenever and wherever it ends.
“There’s a model of urgency with every game you play,” Johnson said. “So, when you get to the postseason, it feels as normal as possible.
“At Arizona, we talked about treating every game as the Super Bowl. I rephrased that this year as every game is like a 56-game playoff. So, when you go into the postseason, you don’t change that approach. For the most part, I think we’ve done a good job with that.”
There is no more fervent sports speculation in Baton Rouge right now than whether LSU will host an NCAA regional next week at Alex Box Stadium. Some folks believe that last week’s improbable three-game sweep at Vanderbilt locked up a home regional for the Tigers. Most of tournament projections say otherwise:
• Patrick Magee, TheAdvocate.com/NOLA.com: No. 2 seed, Charlottesville (Virginia) regional
• D1Baseball.com: No. 2 seed, Hattiesburg regional (Southern Miss)
• Baseball America: No. 2 seed, Hattiesburg regional
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: No. 14 national seed, Baton Rouge regional.
Clearly the Tigers are in the mix, something that seemed entirely improbable after LSU was swept at home two weeks ago by Ole Miss. Conventional wisdom says LSU (37-18, 17-13 SEC) has to do something positive in Hoover to secure a regional. That said, it has always seemed the prescription to be a regional host from the SEC that you win at least 17 games in conference play and finish in the top four in the league. LSU’s RPI (23 going into Tuesday) could be a drag on those hopes, though. If LSU doesn’t get to host a regional, the NCAA selection committee has an argument as to why. That means the Tigers probably need to make something happen in Hoover.
It's a tough draw for LSU being on the same side of the bracket as Tennessee. But it’s hard to imagine, after a season the Tigers have thought of as a 56-game playoff, with what’s on the line for LSU, that the Vols will have any greater sense of urgency.
Johnson has primed his team since February for the postseason. Despite their injuries and shortcomings, the expectations are always the same at LSU: to win it all. In that sense, the coach and the program are paired perfectly.