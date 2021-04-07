The No. 4 LSU women's golf team won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic with a 54-hole score of 12-under 852 on Wednesday at the University Club Golf Course.
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad earned her second consecutive college tournament title of the season and her fourth crown of her collegiate career. Lindblad finished the tournament at 5-under par 211.
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt tied for second, 22 strokes behind the Tigers.
“We started the week and said that we have played this course 100 times and we know what a good score is,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “It was firm and fast. Our goal was to come out on the 36-hole day (Tuesday) and do better in the second round than we did in the first round. I knew that a lot of teams would get fatigued out here with the wind picking up and playing so hard and fast.
"Just being a long day with playing 36 holes. If we could finish strong and do the first round and really pick it up in the second round, we could gain a lot of ground and give us a little cushion going into the final round and that’s what ended up happening.”
After shooting a 1-over 289 in the opening round Tuesday, the Tigers came back with a 10-under 278 in the play five, count four team format. LSU followed that Wednesday with a 3-under 285 as the wind began to pick up during the round.
LSU’s victory marks the 10th time The Tigers has won the LSU Tiger Golf Classic and Lindblad’s win makes her the 10th LSU player to win the tournament. LSU’s 852 is the lowest 54 team total since the 2011 course renovation at U-Club, formerly held by Florida and South Carolina with a score of 857 at the 2016 NCAA Regionals.
“The round was a little up and down,” Lindblad said. “It started off OK, I just hit it down the fairway, hit the greens, two putts. Kind of solid. Then hitting the water at No. 6, I just missed a 3-footer for par, just a little upset about that. Birdied No. 7, I had a 7-footer for birdie and a long putt on No. 9. That was awesome, it felt like it was in the whole way. Then I just kept going. I went for the green on No. 11 and made about a 13-footer. Kind of solid on the way in. I had a lot of two putts for par.”
LSU's Alden Wallace shot a 1-under 215 for the tournament picking up four birdies and nine pars throughout the third round. Wallace finished in a two-way tie for fourth place overall.
Latanna Stone was the third Tiger scorer shooting an even 216. Stone shot two birdies and 14 pars in the round to finish in a four-way tie for sixth place. Carla Tejedo Mulet placed T16 in the tournament with a +3 219 carding two birdies and 12 pars within the round.
Presley Baggett and Kiana Oshiro finished T20 for the tournament with a score of +5 221. Baggett picked up three birdies and 13 pars and Oshiro shot three birdies and 12 pars in round three.
Other LSU players included Kendall Griffin at +9 225, Jessica Bailey at 24-over 240 and Mary Frances Chauvin at +27 243.
The Tigers have a quick turnaround as the head to the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on April 14-16. Fans can also follow along at @LSUWomensGolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates.