FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The LSU women's basketball team stayed close but never pulled ahead of Arkansas in a 75-71 loss in the regular-season finale Sunday in Bud Walton Arena.
As a result, the Tigers lost a chance a double-bye in the Southeastern Conference tournament and slipped down to the No. 7 seed. They'll open tournament play at 5 p.m. CT Thursday against No. 10 Florida in Greenville, South Carolina.
Jailin Cherry recorded a season-high 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for LSU (19-9, 9-7 SEC), which never led in the second half but also never trailed by more than 8 points.
Twice in the final minute, the Tigers trimmed their deficit to two points, first on Cherry's jump shot with 56 seconds left and then on two Mercedes Brooks free throws with 24 seconds left. Both times, however, Arkansas (22-7, 10-6) responded with two made free throws, and LSU never had the ball down by a single possession.
The Tigers shot 40.9% from the floor (27 of 66) and just 14.3% (2 of 14) from 3-point range. Continuing a season-long struggle at the line, they also hit just 57.7% (15 of 26) of their free throws.
"When you are on the road, you have to make layups and you have to make free throws," LSU coach Nikki Fargas said in a release. "We had a lot of opportunities at the free-throw line to close that gap."
Juniors Awa Trasi and Khayla Pointer each finished with 13 points Sunday, and senior Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 11 for LSU. Faustine Aifuwa finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
Alexis Tolefree led Arkansas with 17 points. LSU out-rebounded Arkansas 41-32, including 22-13 on the offensive glass, but the Razorbacks made 6 of 13 from the 3-point line and 23 of 32 free throws.
"We also have to realize when you play a team that is penetrating, you have to wall up and try not to reach defensively," Fargas said. "We sent them to the free-throw line too many times, and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Arkansas will be the No. 5 seed in the SEC tournament and opens Thursday against the winner of No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 Vanderbilt. Kentucky and Texas A&M joined top seeds South Carolina and Mississippi State as the four teams to claim a double-bye in the event, which runs Wednesday-Sunday.
The winner of LSU's Thursday game against Florida plays vs. No. 2 Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Friday. Both games will air on SEC Network.