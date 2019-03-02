Foster Moreau likely turned a few heads at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday morning, running a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash.

Moreau’s stock has risen after his senior season at LSU. He did 22 bench press reps at the combine to show his strength in addition to his size (6-4, 253).

At the Senior Bowl, he was named one of a few outstanding players that week in Mobile, Alabama.

His 22 catches, 272 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 fall short of the numbers by tight ends atop multiple media draft boards, such as Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (49 catches, 766 yards, six touchdowns) and Alabama's Irv Smith (44 catches, 710 yards, seven touchdowns).

Moreau, who prepped at Jesuit High in New Orleans, is viewed as a late-round draft selection by most draft analysts, though his combine results — with more workouts still to come — could boost projections.