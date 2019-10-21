LSU vs. Alabama will not be played under the lights at night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
CBS will broadcast the rivalry game between the Tigers and host Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9. They have not played during the day on CBS since 2010.
The match up between the two SEC west programs has been played on CBS primetime every season since 2011 when the teams were also ranked No. 1 and No. 2.
They are currently the top two ranked teams in the country.
You can see the full slate of SEC games below:
📺 times and networks announced for games on November 2 and the CBS selection for November 9: https://t.co/gTyYX3yuTB pic.twitter.com/BcS5FdPqsE— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 21, 2019
CBS, in its contract with the SEC, gets one prime-time kickoff slot per year. This season the network used the time slot to broadcast Notre Dame vs. Georgia last September.
LSU has been a big draw for TV networks so far this season. The Tigers' game against Florida was ESPN's most-watched college football game in nearly two years and ranks in the top five of ESPN's most-watched October games of the past 25 years.
Alabama has an eight-game win streak over LSU, including a 29-0 win in 2018, which was played in prime time.