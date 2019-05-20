They had to wait a while, but it was worth it.

The LSU basketball team picked up its first recruit of the spring Monday afternoon when five-star power forward Trendon Watford announced he would be joining Will Wade’s program.

Watford, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound McDonald’s All-American from Mountain Brook, Alabama, is ranked 17th on the 247 Sports composite list and is 19th on the ESPN 100 listing for the 2019 recruiting class.

Watford, who is rated as the No. 4 power forward in the country by 247 Sports, picked LSU over Memphis, Alabama and Indiana.

He was expected to make his college choice on April 20 at the Jordan Brand Classic all-star game in Las Vegas, but he changed those plans because the game wasn’t televised.

Watford fills a need for a versatile big man following the loss of 6-10 power forward Naz Reid, an early entrant for the NBA draft.

After completing his high school career, Watford won all five all-star games he played in — the biggest being the McDonald’s All-American game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

He had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the McDonald’s game and followed with 18 points and seven rebounds in the Jordan Brand Classic.

The solid showings against top competition capped a successful high school career in which he led Mountain Brook to three consecutive Alabama 7A state titles.

The Spartans were 31-5 in 2017, 34-4 in 2018 and 31-3 this past season for a three-year total of 96-12.

In this year’s state tournament, Watford was voted the 7A MVP.

He had 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and four steals in a 59-48 semifinal win over Lee-Montgomery, then piled up 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 61-42 victory over Baker in the finals.

As a sophomore in 2017, Watford scored a game-high 26 points in Mountain Brook’s 63-43 rout of Auburn in the 7A state title game.

Wade now has three signees in its 2019 class after getting the signatures last fall of 6-2 combo guard James Bishop of Mount Saint Joseph’s in Baltimore and Charles Manning, a 6-5 junior-college shooting guard from Florida SouthWestern State College.

LSU lost out on shooting guard Lester Quinones last week, when Quinones eliminated the Tigers from consideration, then picked Memphis over Indiana.

Wade and his staff were also in the mix for 6-10, 245-pound forward Khadim Sy, a native of Senegal who played this season at Daytona State College in Florida after starting 28 games for Virginia Tech in 2017.

Sy, who had the Tigers among his five finalists, trimmed the list to Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and East Carolina before announcing last Monday night that he was signing with Ole Miss.

The addition of Watford gives LSU a strong piece to the puzzle for the 2019-20 season.

His news came less than 48 hours after guard Javonte Smart announced via social media that he was returning for his sophomore year after putting his name in the NBA draft.

Smart, who last season started 16 games at the three-guard spot and two at the point when Tremont Waters was out with an undisclosed ailment, will be the favorite to win the starting point guard job after Waters said last week he will remain in the June 30 NBA draft.

Forward Naz Reid is also expected to stay in the draft.

Wade is still waiting on word from three early NBA entrants: combo guard Skylar Mays and shooting guard Marlon Taylor and forward Emmitt Williams.

They have until May 29 to withdraw and return to school.

If they all return, Wade would still has three scholarships to give out.

He could fill out his roster with late junior-college signees, graduate transfers who could be eligible immediately, or transfers who would have to redshirt this season.