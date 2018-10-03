One of LSU baseball's grittiest players has decided to hang up his cleats.
Bryce Jordan, a fifth-year senior with a year of eligibility remaining, announced Wednesday that he would not be playing for the Tigers this season. He cited a significant knee injury suffered in 2017 as a primary reason.
He plans to remain enrolled at LSU in order to complete his degree in marketing.
“LSU has provided the best years of my life,” Jordan said in a release. “Having to walk away from something that I love and something that I’ve done my whole life is unspeakable."
LSU coach Paul Mainieri said in the release that Jordan's knee "wasn't progressing as he hoped it would," and that the team fully supports the decision.
The Lake Charles native had a medical redshirt for the 2017 season. He returned for 2018 and batted .256 with two home runs and 17 RBI. Jordan, who was named All-SEC as a designated hitter in 2016, also led the league with 23 hit-by-pitches.
Bryce Jordan's twin brother, Beau, played on the team through 2018.
"Thank you for the memories and the brotherhood that LSU Baseball has molded through the years. And last but not least, the fans -- you make LSU Baseball what it is, and you have helped make LSU the best university in the world," Jordan said in the release.