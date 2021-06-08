After winning its regional, LSU will face Tennessee in Knoxville in the super regional round of the NCAA tournament. The winner advances to the College World Series.

The match-up creates a rematch of a series earlier this season. In late March, LSU traveled to Tennessee near the beginning of its Southeastern Conference schedule. The Tigers lost twice in extra innings and got swept.

So what should LSU fans expect for Paul Mainieri's final super regional? Here's a look at what we know so far, and the storylines we're watching.

What happened last time?

Four runs separated LSU and Tennessee the last time they played. The Tigers lost the series opener, 3-1, as they struggled to generate offense. Then LSU stormed back to take the lead in the second game, but bad weather approaching the area forced the game to stop.

When play resumed the next morning, LSU led 8-7. It came within a strike of finishing the win. But Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert smacked an RBI double in the ninth inning, and then he homered in the 11th as LSU lost, 9-8.

The final game of the series began soon after. Scheduled for seven innings, it lasted eight. Tennessee hit a game-winning single with the bases loaded and won 3-2 as LSU suffered its first sweep of the season.

"I'm not going to miss getting walked off at Tennessee; I can tell you that," Mainieri said during his retirement press conference. "That's miserable."

How Tennessee got here

The Volunteers entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 overall seed, allowing them to host their postseason games. Tennessee swept through its regional, but not without a little drama.

On Friday night, the Volunteers trailed Wright State 8-5 in the ninth inning. Then Gilbert hit a grand slam, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Tennessee handled Liberty the next two games. It advanced to a super regional for the first time since 2005 and the third time in program history. It has never hosted a super regional.

Who are Tennessee's players to watch?

Starting with Tennessee, keep an eye on junior infielder Jake Rucker, senior right-hander Sean Hunley and freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell.

Rucker may be Tennessee's most balanced hitter. He has recorded a .323 batting average, hit seven home runs and notched 19 doubles. He typically bats third.

On the mound, the Volunteers have the lowest ERA (3.42) in the SEC. They're led by Hunley, who has a 3.04 ERA and eight saves over 32 appearances, and Tidwell. He has allowed more than four runs once this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.

Who are LSU's players to watch?

For LSU, the top three to watch are junior outfielder Gavin Dugas, junior pitcher Landon Marceaux and freshman outfielder Dylan Crews.

The catalyst of LSU's offense, Dugas received MVP of the Eugene regional after going 6 for 8 with three home runs, two triples, six RBIs and six runs scored over the last three games. He's batting .302 this season with a team-high 19 home runs.

Dugas' performance overshadowed an impressive weekend from Crews, who batted .476 (10 for 21) with three home runs, six runs scored and four RBIs in his first postseason appearance. He shined after Mainieri put him back at the top of the lineup.

And lastly, Marceaux is LSU's ace. After throwing 101 pitches in the regional opener, Marceaux returned on short rest to complete 2⅓ innings in LSU's final win over Oregon. He leads the team with a 2.44 ERA and limits opposing batters to a .237 average.

Paul Mainieri's last run

After LSU won its third-straight elimination game Sunday night, Mainieri told the players, "You guys just won't let me retire. You keep making me work."

He smiled then said, "I'm happy to do it, though."

Mainieri will retire at the end of the season after 39 years as a college baseball coach and 15 seasons at LSU. As much as he doesn't want to make this postseason about him, LSU's players have said the decision motivated them. They want to send Mainieri out on a high note.

"I know coach told us yesterday we won't let him retire, and we won't," Dugas said Monday night. "We're going to go as long as we possibly can until we do what we need to do.

"I love him to death. I'll do anything for him. I think that's one thing that's pushing this team forward."