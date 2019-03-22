The Southeastern Conference championship meet has become the start of "ring season" for the LSU gymnastics team, and coach D-D Breaux says she’s not running out of space in her jewelry box.
Breaux said ring season is an exciting plus, yet another reason for her team to get excited and stay motivated. The Tigers, having won back-to-back SEC meets the past two season, have a chance to make it three in a row this weekend at the Smoothie King Center.
Session I begins at 3 p.m. Saturday; it includes with Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri and Auburn.
Session II, which begins at 7 p.m., includes LSU, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida.
Breaux said coming in as the reigning champion gives the team an “air of confidence.”
"The first year we did it (in 2017), it was kind of like, 'Wow, we've done this,’ ” she said. “Then we go back a second time and did it again, it was like it wasn't a fluke — we did it because we're that good.”
The SEC title isn't the Tigers' ultimate goal. Still it's something to shoot for until they can compete for a national championship.
The NCAA regionals will follow April 4-6 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and if the Tigers were to advance, they would land at NCAA nationals April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
“It is a championship meet — it’s ring season — and we want to win it,” senior Sarah Finnegan said. “We want to go into this weekend feeling the best mentally and physically and just compete to win.”
LSU’s confidence is high after a season-high score of 198.175 at Arizona to end the regular season March 15.
After an unusually rough start to this season — LSU began 0-2 in SEC competition — the Tigers have caught fire, scoring better than 198 in their past three meets.
They jumped Florida to take the No. 1 seed at the SEC meet, even though LSU lost to the Gators 197.475-197.425 on Jan. 18.
"It's always a tough meet and it's always a great meet," Breaux said of the SECs. "There are going to be four fabulous teams on the floor, and we're just looking forward to the opportunity, but also looking forward to bringing this event to a destination."
That destination, of course, is Louisiana. The SEC meet is being is here for the first time since 1981 — the first year the SEC recognized women’s gymnastics and the only year LSU won the championship meet until 2017.
The Tigers said they don’t feel any pressure to perform well in front of a home audience. Senior McKenna Kelley thinks that advantage will be huge for LSU, especially with how well its fans travel.
"It’s just more adrenaline and excitement," Finnegan said. "I think a lot of people are going to be there wearing LSU (gear), and I hope it feels like a home meet. Just packing all the LSU fans in there and getting the whole arena to wear purple and gold, I think it's going to be awesome."
Perhaps even more important than the location is the event rotation.
As the No. 1 seed, LSU will compete in Olympic order, the same order they compete in at home: vault, bars, beam, floor.
Breaux thinks starting on vault or bars would have been beneficial for the Tigers because of the familiarity of the events.
“To start on vaulting is a confidence-booster,” Breaux said. “Then we move through that event and finish on floor, where I think our last three people on that event are as good as anybody in the country.
“We're just going to take it one person at a time, one event at a time. We've only got 24 things to do when we get there, so let's do them to the very best of our ability."
No team has won three straight SEC championships since Georgia did so from 2004-06, and Breaux is more than confident in her team’s ability to do so this weekend.
“This team has a winning attitude. This team has that kind of confidence. We go in relaxed," she said. "(The winner is) going to be the team that's the most relaxed, having the most fun, and I feel it's going to flip back and forth. It'll be fun and we want to be the last woman standing."