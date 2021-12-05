Eagles Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady stands of the field before an game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

 Associated Press file photo by Nell Redmond

The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday afternoon. 

Brady helped lead LSU's national championship offense in 2019 before taking the job with the Panthers. 

Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon is set to lead the Panthers' offense for the last five games of the year. 

