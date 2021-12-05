The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
Brady helped lead LSU's national championship offense in 2019 before taking the job with the Panthers.
#Panthers part ways with Joe Bradyhttps://t.co/WnBm8UO94Z— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 5, 2021
Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon is set to lead the Panthers' offense for the last five games of the year.
If you're an LSU fan, you already know all about Joe Brady, who helped engineer LSU's record-setting offense as passing game coordinator in 2019.