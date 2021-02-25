The LSU women’s basketball team issues haven’t been hard to pinpoint. Whether it’s a quarter, or a half or game long, the Tigers' shooting woes have been their downfall.

That was never more evident Thursday when Mississippi State overcame a 10-point deficit to score a 68-59 victory, handing the LSU its fifth consecutive loss in the season finale at the Maravich Assembly Center.

After a 3-point basket with 8:27 left in the third quarter put LSU up 38-28, the Tigers were outscored 22-3 the rest of the quarter as the visitors flipped the lead and control of the game. LSU made only three of 13 shots in the third quarter and committed seven turnovers in 12 possessions in watching their hopes for an NCAA tournament berth all but extinguished.

“They got after us defensively which allowed them to get their transition game going,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said of her team’s third-quarter woes. “We weren’t able to score enough. It’s hard to set up pressure when you’re not making baskets.

“We had too many breakdowns in defensive awareness in the second half. We were giving them transition and 3s. It’s really difficulty to guard a team when you leave players wide open.”

Mississippi State shot 50% in the second half (14 of 28) hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers and finished the game with 38 points in the paint.

LSU (8-12, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) wasn’t completely out of it, but never could get the score to a one-possession deficit. A free throw by Ryann Payne made it 58-54 with 2:18 remaining but Jessika Carter and Myah Taylor hit layups and Aliyah Matharu hit two free throws to put the game away while LSU was going through another cold 0 for 5 stretch.

LSU’s Khayla Pointer scored 17 points in what could be her final game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Awa Trasi had 12. Pointer also had seven rebounds, four assists and two steals but again didn’t get enough support. Second-leading scorer Faustine Aifuwa had 10 rebounds but a rough night everywhere else with seven points on 3 of 12 shooting and six turnovers.

“They went on a run in the third quarter and we knew they would,” Pointer said. “A couple of people got defeated and that’s something you can’t do. When they made theirs, we started to unravel and waited too late to put it back together.

LSU outrebounded State 43-31 but shot 35.5% for the game (22 of 62) and had 19 turnovers to 10 assists.

“We had opportunities to score,” Fargas said. “When you have 18 offensive rebounds and score only eight points off of them, that makes it difficult."

Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6) was led by Matharu's 19 points, Taylor's 15 and Carter's 14.

LSU was in good shape at halftime thanks to 7 for 13 shooting in the second quarter. Rakell Spencer hit her second career 3-pointer to help start a 10-2 run that gave LSU a 33-25 lead at halftime. Karli Seay capped the run when she was fouled on a 3-point try with less than a second remaining and sank all three shots.

LSU moves on to the SEC tournament where it will play Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

