Outgoing coach Ed Orgeron notched his 50th win as LSU’s head coach with his team’s 27-14 victory over UL-Monroe in Tiger Stadium.
Orgeron, who will coach his final game in Tiger Stadium next Saturday night against Texas A&M, improved to 50-20 since taking over as the Tigers’ coach on an interim basis on Sept. 25, 2016, after Les Miles was fired.
Orgeron was named full-time coach two months later and served as LSU’s head coach for 5½ seasons.
His 50 wins are the fourth-most among LSU football head coaches in the program’s 128-year history — trailing only Charlie McClendon (137), Miles (114) and Bernie Moore (83).
Orgeron’s overall record as a college head coach is 66-47 counting three seasons at Ole Miss and a half-season at Southern Cal.
Proud dad
Because the game with UL-Monroe didn’t kick off until 8 p.m., Orgeron was able to see his son Cody Orgeron play the final game of his college career for McNeese State earlier in the day.
Orgeron and sons Parker Orgeron and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron used a Tiger Athletic Foundation plane to make the 140-mile trip over to Lake Charles for the noon kickoff.
The Tigers coach walked on the field with Cody during a pregame senior ceremony.
The younger Orgeron, who accompanied his father and brothers back to Baton Rouge, was a three-year starter at quarterback for McNeese.
Next man up
Redshirt sophomore Kardell Thomas became the 11th different player to start on LSU’s offensive line this season when he lined up at right guard for the first snap.
It was the first career start for Thomas, a Baton Rouge native and Southern Lab graduate.
He is the fourth player LSU has started at right guard this season — joining Anthony Bradford, Marlon Martinez and Chasen Hines. Bradford and Hines are injured and out for the season.
LSU has also started four left tackles (Bradford, Cam Wire, Xavier Hill, Garrett Dellinger), two left guards (Ed Ingram, Dellinger), two right tackles (Austin Deculus, Charles Turner) and one center (Liam Shanahan). Wire and Turner are also out for the season.
For openers
After kicking off and forcing a ULM three-and-out to start the game, the LSU offense quickly drove 64 yards to its first touchdown of the night on quarterback Max Johnson’s 3-yard run.
It was the seventh game-opening touchdown drive for LSU in 11 games this season. On the other side of the line, the defense kept the opposition from scoring on its first possession for the eighth time this season.
Freshman streak ends
Before Johnson’s short run to the end zone, LSU’s past four touchdowns were scored by a trio of true freshmen.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers got the final touchdown against Ole Miss, tight end/wide receiver Jack Bech and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. scored against Alabama, and Bech had the team’s lone touchdown against Arkansas last week.
Going long
Nabers caught a pass from Johnson over the middle and ran away from ULM defenders for a 67-yard touchdown with 9:19 left in the second quarter.
It went into the books as the longest play from scrimmage for LSU this season, topping the 64-yard TD pass from Johnson to Kayshon Boutte at Mississippi State on Sept. 25.
Still streaking
Nabers’ catch and run also extended a lengthy streak for LSU, which has now had at least one touchdown pass in 40 consecutive games.
The last time LSU didn’t have a passing touchdown was when Alabama notched a 29-0 shutout of the Tigers on Nov. 3, 2018, in Tiger Stadium.
Facing the SEC
With Saturday night’s loss, UL-Monroe is now 4-49-1 all-time against current SEC schools, losing all four of its matchups with LSU.
The Tigers previously prevailed 49-7 in 2003, 51-0 in 2010 and 31-0 in 2014.
The Warhawks' four wins against SEC competition have come against Kentucky (21-14, 1994), Mississippi State (34-32, 1995), Alabama (21-14, 2007) and Arkansas (34-31, 2012).
Lagniappe
Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was not at the game. LSU Sports Radio Network reported he had the flu. … U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-Start) was in Tiger Stadium for the game and visited the press box at halftime. Letlow, who represents Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, is a 2003 ULM graduate. … LSU donned white helmets, purple jerseys and white pants against ULM. It was the first time the Tigers have used that combination since a 2019 road game against Vanderbilt. LSU is 6-1 all-time in that uniform. … The Tigers have now won 34 consecutive games against Louisiana schools and are 139-25-8 all-time against in-state competition. … LSU has also claimed 58 of its past 59 games in Tiger Stadium against nonconference opposition with the only loss being a 24-21 setback to Troy in 2017.
Staff writers Wilson Alexander and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.