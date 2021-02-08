As LSU football looks toward its 2021 season, one big question looms: Exactly how many fans can expect to see the action at Tiger Stadium?

If you ask Tigers Athletic Director Scott Woodward, the hopeful number is the maximum number possible -- plus tailgating, which was disallowed this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m very optimistic about that," Woodward said this week during an interview with WAFB-TV's Jacques Doucet. "I follow this COVID closely, and I like what I’m seeing from our state, from our local officials, from the federal government – all hands on deck. ... Everyone out there needs to get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to some sense of normalcy. And I’m hoping in an optimistic way, we can get back to some of that, summer and definitely into the fall that we can have full stadiums."

Tiger Stadium was capped at a capacity of 25,000 socially distanced fans for LSU's four home games this past season, with those on hands witnessing up-and-down performances culminating in a 5-5 overall record.

Woodward said the baseball season is a bigger question, but he's hopeful for the possibility of a full house by the end of the season -- which begins on Feb. 19 against Air Force. Any significant increases in stadium capacity at Alex Box Stadium would bode well for the LSU football home opener against McNeese State currently scheduled for Sept. 11.

And tailgating? That's high on the list of things to return for 2021.

Beards and mustaches grow freely inside LSU baseball as Paul Mainieri lifts 39-year-old rule Hair has sprouted across the faces of LSU’s baseball players this spring, forming full beards, thin mustaches and whiskers around their chins …

"That's what we live for. It's who we are. It's what makes us great. It's what makes us fun-loving, enjoyable people," Woodward said. "I couldn't imagine another season without tailgating."

The Tigers are scheduled to open their 2021 season on the road Sept. 4, when they're slated to face off with UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.

LSU on pace for third straight Top 5 recruiting class after quiet National Signing Day Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, four-star defensive end Saivion Jones announced he was signing with LSU inside the St. James High library. Cam…

Woodward also addressed LSU basketball, a potential Las Vegas game down the road, controversy within the program and more throughout the 24-minute interview. Click here to see Woodward's full interview.