Even though the LSU basketball team suffered a one-point overtime loss at Auburn on Saturday, Will Wade's Tigers did get some good news away from the court.
LSU received a commitment from four-star prospect Mwani Wilkinson, who announced on Twitter that he'll be joining Wade's program when the spring signing period begins April 15.
A 6-foot-6 small forward for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, which is ranked 14th in the country, Wilkinson is the fourth member of Wade's 2020 recruiting class.
He's ranked as the nation's No. 90 prospect overall in the 247 Sports composite listing and 19th small forward in the nation.
His announcement wasn't a huge surprise as he was believed to be a hard lean to LSU since last October after a visit to campus for the Utah State football weekend.
Wilkinson also took official visits to Texas Tech, USC and Vanderbilt.
The news of Wilkinson's commitment pushed LSU's team ranking up three spots to ninth nationally on the 247 Sports recruiting list.
Wilkinson is a big addition for LSU, which will say goodbye to seniors Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor and could also lose sophomore forward Emmitt Williams to the NBA.
LSU obtained the signatures of point guard Jalen Cook, shooting guard Cam Thomas and power forward Bradley Ezewiro during the early signing period in November.
Also, former Madison Prep star Josh LeBlanc transferred to LSU over the holidays from Georgetown even though it's not known yet when he'll become eligible because he started the season with the Hoyas.
Cook is finishing up a stellar prep career at Walker High School, while Thomas and Ezewiro are teammates for basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
Thomas is a high-scoring five-star recruit who is ranked 23rd overall and sixth at his position in the 247 Sports composite rankings, while Cook and Ezewiro are three-stars.
Thomas is the fourth five-star prospect to sign with LSU in Wade’s three full recruiting classes — joining Naz Reid, Williams and current freshman Trendon Watford.