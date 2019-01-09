EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (AP) — A former LSU lineman was shot while duck hunting in Mississippi and lost his leg, according to his friend, who says the dog did it.
Matt Branch was on an annual duck and deer hunting trip near Eagle Lake in Mississippi when he was accidentally hit by a blast from his shotgun, which he had left loaded in the bed of his pickup truck, according to Micah Heckford of Baton Rouge in a report from the Clarion Ledger.
Heckford says a Labrador named Tito jumped onto the truck bed, "stepped on the safety of Branch's shotgun and pulled the trigger." He says the 12-gauge shotgun shell fired through the side of the truck and hit Branch's left thigh. He says Branch has since had the leg amputated and is expected to recover.
Branch, a native of Monroe, played for LSU from 2009-'11 before injuries ended his football career.
