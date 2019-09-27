With one-third of the 12-game schedule already in the books, four Southeastern Conference teams will take the week off to regroup and recharge the batteries after grinding for nearly two months. Three of the league's best — Georgia, LSU and Missouri — along with cellar-dwelling Tennessee will get to pause this weekend. Four conference games, however, are on the Week 5 schedule, topped by No. 7 Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State. Right after that comes the Desperation Bowl pitting South Carolina against Kentucky. Both have stumbled out of the gate 0-2 in the SEC East and are all but out of the race for the division title — before the end of September. They need to right the ship if they hope to get something out of this season considering they each must still face Georgia. The other two league games have No. 2 Alabama hosting Ole Miss and Texas A&M and Arkansas making their annual trek to Arlington, Texas, to play in Jerry's World.
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 38
STORYLINE: The Crimson Tide have opened the season with four wins of 20 points or more for the second year in a row. They've cruised in those games by 39, 52, 24 and 42 points and will certainly be poised to push the Rebels around as well, with an offense that averages 50.0 points a game.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Georgia passed its first big test against Notre Dame, but it had to work extra hard to get it done for a six-point win. With a week off, the Bulldogs will get ready for a three-week stretch in which they'll go against Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky — all winless in SEC play.
3. LSU
RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Open date, the first of two this season, couldn't have come at a better time for No. 4 LSU. The Tigers are unbeaten and flying high, but they have paid the price for their four wins as injuries are taking a toll on both sides of the ball and putting a strain on their hot/cold tubs.
4. AUBURN
RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 11
STORYLINE: Facing a daunting schedule this season, Auburn has gotten the job done away from home with a win at a neutral site against Oregon and last week's win over Texas A&M in College Station. The Tigers won those two games by just 14 points, but the important thing is getting it done.
5. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-0, 2-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Towson State, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The ninth-ranked Gators aren't the most intimidating top-10 team considering they barely got past Miami in the opener and needed a fourth-quarter miracle to steal a victory at Kentucky. We'll know more when the schedule gets much tougher (Auburn, LSU, Georgia) in October.
6. MISSOURI
RECORD: 3-1, 1-0 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Unlike LSU, Missouri's coaches probably didn't want the first of two open dates to come this week. Since falling to Wyoming in its opener, Mizzou's won three games in a row and Saturday's 34-14 bouncing of South Carolina was the ninth consecutive game in which it scored 31 points or more.
7. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-1, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 11
STORYLINE: Mississippi State rebounded from its first loss of the season to blast Kentucky last Saturday, but the competition will increase for the third consecutive week for the Bulldogs vs. Auburn. Can freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader keep it going if Tommy Stevens is out again?
8. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 2-2, 0-1 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas (in Arlington, Texas), 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 23
STORYLINE: Everyone expected Texas A&M to take a quantum leap in Jimbo Fisher's second season, but a brutal schedule and losses to top-10 teams Clemson and Auburn have slowed down the timetable a bit. A matchup with Arkansas should help before the schedule gets much harder.
9. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 2-2, 0-2 East
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 3
STORYLINE: Kentucky was the surprise team in the SEC East a year ago when it finished second to Georgia. But back-to-back losses to Florida and Mississippi State have the Wildcats searching for answers going on the road again to face a South Carolina team that needs a win as well.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 1-3, 0-2 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 3
STORYLINE: Like their opponent, South Carolina needs something good to happen after a 1-3 start with a pair of SEC losses. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has played well in the absence of Jake Bentley, but the Gamecocks must find a way to overcome in games that look winnable on paper.
11. OLE MISS
RECORD: 2-2, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 38
STORYLINE: If you think the Rebels got a raw deal at the end of the Cal game last week, you're probably right. Ole Miss might have picked up some momentum with a win there heading into Saturday's game with Alabama. Then again, the Rebels need more than momentum to win in this spot.
12. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-2, 0-1 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas), 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 23
STORYLINE: Arkansas has matched its win total of 2018 with two victories, but an inexplicable loss as a huge 21-point favorite over San Jose State last week puts them back at square one. Until the Razorbacks can string together some solid defensive play, they'll continue to struggle.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-3, 0-2 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The Commodores' defense continues to be a mess after being thoroughly hammered in each of their three games. Not even an open date before a 66-38 loss to LSU last week was helpful. Not surprisingly, they rank dead last in the SEC against the run and the pass, and in total defense.
14. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 1-3, 0-1 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: It's been a rough, rough season so far for SEC teams from the state of Tennessee. If Vanderbilt is Exhibit A with an 0-3 record, Tennessee is close behind at 1-3. The Vols' open date this week gives them the chance to lick their wounds, but the schedule is a killer going forward.
Sheldon Mickles