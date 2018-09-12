Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was fully padded, wearing a standard white offensive jersey during the open period of LSU's practice Wednesday afternoon.
The North Carolina State transfer missed the first two games of the season due to an undisclosed injury, and he was not present during the open periods of Monday and Tuesday's practices. Moss has practiced intermittently since preseason camp began.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound West Virginia native is still questionable for Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Auburn.
Linebacker
Sophomore safety JaCoby Stevens continued to work with the outside linebackers Wednesday afternoon.
Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning during the weekly SEC teleconference that Stevens' move was partly due to the loss of sophomore Buck linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to a season-ending apparent knee injury.
#LSU Buck linebackers running through zone read drills pic.twitter.com/qHoqCrl1Kn— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 12, 2018
The linebackers rotated in a drill that prepared them for Auburn's read-option zone runs. One after another, each player ignored the charging fullback and focused on the oncoming scout team quarterback.
