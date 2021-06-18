Several current and former LSU track and field athletes had a productive first day at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.
Six athletes with LSU ties advanced to the next round in their respective events at Hayward Field, led by four qualifiers in the men's 400 meters.
Former Tigers Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood automatically qualified as did current LSU standouts Noah Williams and Tyler Terry.
They'll line up in the semifinals, which are scheduled for 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
Cherry won his heat in 44.86 seconds, which was the third-fastest time of the first round, while Williams, the 2021 NCAA indoor champion at 400 meters, was the fifth qualifier with a time of 45.21 seconds.
Norwood was 11th of the 16 men who made it to the semis in 45.46 seconds and Terry, who advanced on time, had the 12th-fastest time at 45.56.
Earlier in the day, Abby O'Donoghue, who competed at the same venue a week ago in the NCAA championships, was one of seven athletes who tied for first place in high jump qualifying with a best of 6 feet, 1½ inches.
She needed to clear just three bars to qualify for Sunday's 7:50 p.m. final. She also made it over easily on her first attempt at 5-9¾ and 5-11½.
Former LSU All-American Johnnie Jackson claimed the 12th and final spot in hammer qualifying Friday afternoon.
He hurles the 16-pound ball and chain 228-6 on his third and final attempt to make gain a spot in the final, which will be held at 6:25 p.m. Sunday.