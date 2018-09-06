Miami LSU Football
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield as Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) ORG XMIT: TXRJ106

 Ron Jenkins

The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday night's game with Southeastern ...

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 41, Southeastern 10

With one eye on its SEC opener at Auburn in one week, LSU will be trying to iron out out some of the wrinkles from its huge win against Miami. Pass protection is the first thing on Ed Orgeron's agenda along with a higher third-down conversion rate — which will be important against a stout Auburn defense.

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 46, Southeastern 13

Everything about this game screams mismatch, though the Tigers might muddle through a quarter or so of post-Miami hangover before getting in gear. No one at LSU wants to say it, but the Tigers need to empty the bench and get some quality reps in before next Saturday’s showdown at Auburn. That is motivation enough.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 49, Southeastern 3

No FCS opponent has come within three touchdowns of the Tigers in four seasons, and it won't happen now. It wouldn't be surprising to see Myles Brennan take several snaps at quarterback in this game, since the new redshirt rule permits players to appear in up to four games without burning their eligibility. 

