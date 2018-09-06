The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday night's game with Southeastern ...

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 41, Southeastern 10

With one eye on its SEC opener at Auburn in one week, LSU will be trying to iron out out some of the wrinkles from its huge win against Miami. Pass protection is the first thing on Ed Orgeron's agenda along with a higher third-down conversion rate — which will be important against a stout Auburn defense.

Metal detector pilot program to begin this season at Tiger Stadium, LSU says Metal detectors will be used at six gates of Tiger Stadium this season as part of a pilot program to prepare for a conference-wide requirement…

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 46, Southeastern 13

Everything about this game screams mismatch, though the Tigers might muddle through a quarter or so of post-Miami hangover before getting in gear. No one at LSU wants to say it, but the Tigers need to empty the bench and get some quality reps in before next Saturday’s showdown at Auburn. That is motivation enough.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 49, Southeastern 3

No FCS opponent has come within three touchdowns of the Tigers in four seasons, and it won't happen now. It wouldn't be surprising to see Myles Brennan take several snaps at quarterback in this game, since the new redshirt rule permits players to appear in up to four games without burning their eligibility.

+2 Q&A: LSU QB Joe Burrow on his 1st start at LSU, his favorite pregame music, more Joe Burrow sat down with reporters Tuesday, for only the second time since he arrived at LSU this summer. Now he is the Tigers’ starting quart…