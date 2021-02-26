After sitting partially vacant for years, LSU's Huey P. Long field house is undergoing a $25 million renovation, according to The Reveille.
The repair work will be the first full renovation for the nearly 100-year-old structure that houses a pool, field hockey rink and more.
The renovation, which could be complete next year, will remove the outdoor pool. The pool was the backdrop for a famous riff-off scene in Pitch Perfect.
Reveille photographers gained access to the field house to document the current state of the building.