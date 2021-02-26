Huey P. Long Field House

Photo courtesy of LSU Reveille -- The field house sits overgrown Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Photo by LSU Reveille photographer Abby Kibler

After sitting partially vacant for years, LSU's Huey P. Long field house is undergoing a $25 million renovation, according to The Reveille.

The repair work will be the first full renovation for the nearly 100-year-old structure that houses a pool, field hockey rink and more.

The renovation, which could be complete next year, will remove the outdoor pool. The pool was the backdrop for a famous riff-off scene in Pitch Perfect.

Reveille photographers gained access to the field house to document the current state of the building.

Photo courtesy of LSU Reveille -- The old LSU field hockey rink rests Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
