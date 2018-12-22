Derek Stingley has already started his LSU career.

The nation's top cornerback recruit of the 2019 class practiced with the Tigers football team beginning on Thursday, an LSU official said, which is permitted for early enrollees during bowl game practices.

Stingley, who rose to stardom at Dunham School, is not permitted to play in the Fiesta Bowl, when the Tigers play Central Florida on Jan. 1.

According to 247Sports, Stingley chose to not play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in order to practice early with his new college team.

