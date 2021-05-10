On Sunday night, LSU’s players arrived at Alex Box Stadium to pull the tarp across the field in preparation for a forecasted storm. They found a large female possum making a home in the tarp with its two babies.

“When our team saw that possum, I haven't seen our team run so fast all year,” coach Paul Mainieri said, laughing. “We could've stolen a lot of bases last night the way they were moving.”

Later, Mainieri told his wife about the ordeal when he got home.

“Well,” Mainieri remembered his wife saying, “where was that possum when Arkansas was here last week?”

Back in 2016, a possum ran across the field with LSU losing 9-4 against Arkansas. The Tigers then came back to win the game in extra innings.

Perhaps now, as LSU tries to make its final push toward the postseason, the possum sighting will again help create a little momentum before the Tigers’ game Tuesday night against No. 20 Louisiana Tech.

“I've told our players this is the most important week of the season,” Mainieri said. “There's no sugarcoating it. If you want to play in the NCAA tournament, we have to get the job done this week.”

This week presents LSU with its best chance to boost its RPI and strengthen its postseason résumé before the end of the regular season. The Tigers, who sit at 29-18 overall and 9-15 in the Southeastern Conference, will play their final ranked opponent in Louisiana Tech, then Alabama, another team on the NCAA tournament bubble.

The NCAA selection committee uses RPI as a primary tool in determining the postseason field, and Louisiana Tech (24) and Alabama (29) both have top-30 RPIs. LSU’s opponents during the final week of the regular season, Northwestern State and Texas A&M, have RPIs outside the top 60.

With LSU ranked No. 22 in the RPI, winning these games could help solidify one portion of its postseason case.

“We're not in a wonderful position,” Mainieri said. “We need to pile up wins. Every game is critical for us. There's no question about that. We know that. We're trying to win every game we play.”

Before LSU gets to all that, the facilities management staff had to deal with the possums Sunday night. With the babies holding onto its mother, Mainieri said one staff member gathered them in a fishing net and relocated them off campus.

Maybe, once again, a sight of the critters can provide a good omen.

“We'll grab onto anything,” Mainieri said, laughing. “Anything that gives us a good vibe.”