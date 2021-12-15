For some, it was a long time coming. For athletes like Landon Ibieta, it was a 2:45 p.m. call to the front office at Mandeville High School to announce his signing ceremony would be at 3 p.m. on the football field.
A teammate held the blue and white Mandeville High backdrop as it blew in the wind at Sidney Theriot Stadium, and coach Hutch Gonzales ran after poorly anchored purple and gold balloons as Ibieta, a three-star wide receiver, signed a copy of the letter, which had actually been faxed to LSU that morning, sealing his commitment to the Tigers.
His mother, Jodi Ibieta, apologized for her tears.
"It's not every day that a specific dream like that comes to fruition," Jodi said.
But it did for the 13 high school athletes who signed their national letters of intent to play at LSU on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
With seven players in the transfer portal, LSU has 32 total spots to fill in its Class of 2022.
While LSU lost Green Oaks three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, Onconee County four-star tight end Jake Johnson and Valdosta (Georgia) four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym last week amid the chaotic coaching transition, it added new names on signing day, including Lafayette Christian three-star cornerback Jordan Allen, Madison Prep four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins and three-star wide receiver Ibieta.
Allen, Wiggins and Ibieta were three of the six high school players on official visits last weekend without previous commitments to LSU. Ibieta was a flip from Miami. He had drawn late interest from Tennessee and Georgia and had planned visits to Louisville and Nebraska after Miami's coaching change.
Ibieta received his offer from LSU last Thursday.
But the offer was a long time coming. Ibieta attended camp at LSU this summer, and he didn't receive an offer initially. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz played a key role in fighting for his spot in the class, Ibieta's mother said.
Ibieta grew up an LSU fan, so the choice was easy. He'll likely be a slot target at LSU.
“I was one of those kids where if LSU lost on Saturday, it would ruin my whole weekend,” Ibieta said. “So, hopefully, I can help another kid out.”
Four-star Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins joined him as one of the late additions to the class on Wednesday morning. Wiggins plans to enroll early.
“I really had to meet Brian Kelly and meet the new staff in person. I had to get to know them and see how they coach,” Wiggins said. “That was the biggest thing for me. They also showed that I could be a high (NFL) draft pick someday.”
Allen completed the day of late additions with his commitment after receiving an offer from Kelly last week. He recently decommitted from Penn State in October, but also has familial ties to the program at LSU. Freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers is his first cousin, and freshman safety Sage Ryan is his third cousin.
He also joins his Lafayette Christian Academy teammate Fitzgerald West Jr., a three-star offensive lineman, in LSU's Class of 2022.
“Brian Kelly, he's straightforward, a great guy,” Allen said. “He took a shot on me. That's why I respect him.”
But Kelly also held on to 10 previous commitments, including five-stars St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and offensive tackle Will Campbell.
Former head coach Ed Orgeron recruited until his final game with LSU, but for a few days, players were in the dark. The new hire brought optimism to offensive line recruits, but has prompted the reopening of others' recruitments.
Howard was previously recruited by Kelly at Notre Dame, having taked a visit there after LSU's separation agreement with Orgeron. Asked if Kelly's move to LSU had an impact on his recruitment, Howard smiled.
“Made it pretty easy,” Howard said.
Catholic High four-star offensive lineman Emery Jones accepted his Under Armour All-American jersey on Wednesday before signing his letter of intent at LSU, choosing the Tigers over Arkansas, Florida State and Tennessee.
“I just knew to never fall in love with a coach," Jones said. "Obviously, I loved Coach O, but I still had a lot of love for LSU once Coach O left. He kind of told me even though he was leaving that LSU was the place for me to be.”
Like Campbell, the retention of offensive line coach and interim head coach Brad Davis did add some comfort in his decision.
“I think the best thing coach Kelly did was that his first stop was Catholic High," Catholic High coach David Simoneaux said. "As soon as he got done meeting with us, they left and met with Miss Tanika, Emery’s mom, directly after. I think that was huge to let the kid know how important he was to their program and make sure they were able to land him. Of course, being able to hang onto coach Brad Davis I think was huge, too. Coach Davis and Emery struck up a great relationship.”
Acadiana four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch, Isidore Newman three-star offensive lineman Bo Bordelon and Edna Karr three-star defensive lineman Tygee Hill completed the Louisiana-based signings Wednesday.
“I really like this class and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said in a news release. “Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU.”
Among the out-of-state recruits to sign with LSU on Wednesday were four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan from Orlando, Florida; kicker Nathan Dibert from Hartland, Michigan; and three-star tight end Mason Taylor from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Tolan, who visited LSU last weekend, is the only linebacker in the class so far. LSU is still in contention for five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, who will announce his commitment Jan. 2.
LSU's class ranks as No. 18 in the nation, according to 247Sports, but the Tigers have 19 scholarship spots left, which could be filled with either high school or transfer recruits.
Under the NCAA's new one-time transfer rule, players can transfer without having to sit out. Last year, LSU added Mike Jones from Clemson as former Madison Prep star Major Burns from Georgia. LSU also brought back Tre Bradford, who left the Tigers for a brief stint at Oklahoma.
LSU finished with the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation.
Staff writers Robin Fambrough, Scott Rabalais, and Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.