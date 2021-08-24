BR.lsuspringgame.041821 HS 362.JPG

LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal held by LSU kicker Avery Atkins (32) before the Tigers' National L-Club Spring Game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

As preseason recognitions continue to roll in, seven LSU players made the 2021 preseason coaches All-Southeastern Conference football teams, which the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and junior kicker Cade York made the first team, one day after they were selected as preseason All-Americans by The Associated Press.

Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, senior left guard Ed Ingram, sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks and senior defensive end Ali Gaye landed on the second team. Senior right tackle Austin Deculus was a third-team selection.

Alabama, the preseason No. 1 team in the country, led the league with 15 players across the three teams, including seven on the first team. Georgia had 11 players represented. Auburn had nine.

