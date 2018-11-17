If you subjected LSU coach Ed Orgeron to some sort of truth serum before Saturday night’s exhibition game with Rice, you probably could have gotten him to reveal a checklist that looked something like this:
• Win the game. Check. Tigers prevailed 42-10.
• Put it out of reach early. Check. LSU jumped out on its first two possessions for touchdowns and never gave Rice even a whiff of hope it could spring an upset.
• Improve on offense. Check … ish. LSU did come out throwing with Joe Burrow, who went to the bench with a 307-yard night in the bag after playing only one series in the third quarter. Oh, the Tua Tagovailoa of it all.
• Play lots of backups. Check. Actually, Orgeron made this a plain objective on LSU’s pregame radio show. Myles Brennan got to see his first action of the season at quarterback (under new NCAA rules, he still gets to redshirt), the poster boy for a conga line of backups who logged snaps in their home finale.
• Win the turnover battle. No check, surprisingly, in this season where LSU has been one of the nation’s best in turnover ratio. The Tigers lost the turnover category 1-0 thanks to an early fumble by wide receiver Jontre Kirklin out of the wildcat formation, an indication the Tigers were trying to jazz things up offensively.
Perhaps such a gimmick on the game’s second possession was overreaching by LSU, but at least Orgeron flatly stated that he knew his team had been in an offensive funk the past three games (Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas) and was determined to try to do something about it.
Again, mission accomplished. Pretty much. It was the second-most points and total yards (552) for LSU this season, trailing only its 45-16 victory over Ole Miss on Sept. 29 (573 yards). And the Tigers could have probably managed more if they hadn’t been intent on going deep into the bench, which had the byproduct of protecting key starters from injury or ejection (no targeting suspensions on this night).
Still, how much was it merely because of an overwhelming talent gap?
The Owls (now 1-11) were woefully overmatched, and this was a game the Tigers practically could not lose. According to ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index), LSU had a virtually unheard-of 99.5 percent chance of winning.
In other words, the way the number-crunchers figured it, the only way LSU would not devour Rice was if a meteor struck the team hotel, or if the Tigers were felled by food poisoning from a bad batch of sauce piquante at their pregame meal.
No tragedies, stubbed toes or even embarrassing teenage blemishes on this night for LSU. Just a pretty much by-the-numbers victory on a chilly night before an intimate crowd of probably 65,000 pre-Thanksgiving curiosity seekers.
The Tigers came, saw, conquered, and pushed their record to 9-2, outstripping even the sunniest of predictions before the season began that mostly had LSU winning seven or fewer games.
For that, everyone should move on from this game feeling impressed. For the Tigers to have nine wins with a great chance at 10 is a marvel, one of the more remarkable stories of this college football season.
But overwhelming, it was not. LSU did overwhelming against Miami (which won again, finally, over Virginia Tech to avoid slipping below .500) and Georgia.
This game lacked that complete take-no-prisoners element, as evidenced by LSU’s inability to drive the field for one more score right before halftime. Burrow was sacked at the Rice 35 instead as the clock ran out, the Tigers having burned their timeouts trying to conserve clock for one last push.
Meanwhile, in case you’re scoring at home, LSU’s thinning hopes of snagging a College Football Playoff semifinal berth melted a little more Saturday.
Syracuse proved to be no contest for No. 3 Notre Dame in a 36-3 blowout at Yankee Stadium, and No. 10 Ohio State kept alive its hopes of making a quantum leap up the rankings by winning the Big Ten with a 52-51 overtime win at Maryland.
No. 4 Michigan also got by Indiana 31-20 to set up yet another showdown next week with Ohio State with huge national and Big Ten stakes in play.
The stakes may be slightly smaller next Saturday for LSU at Texas A&M — but for the Tigers, they will be significant nonetheless. A 10-win season and a certain New Year’s Six bowl berth (Sugar, Peach or Fiesta) will be LSU’s reward if it can post yet another victory over the Aggies.
Compared to Saturday’s win over Rice, it will be anything but easy. And Texas A&M, which has dropped seven straight to LSU dating back to the 2011 Cotton Bowl, is probably about as sick of losing to the Tigers as the Tigers are of losing to Alabama.
It was progress for LSU, plain to see, but a win that left the Tigers with a little more ground to cover.