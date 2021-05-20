COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — This season hasn’t gone as LSU expected, but since starting 1-8 in the Southeastern Conference, the team has given itself a chance to reach the postseason in what could be a wild final weekend of the regular season.
The Tigers need one win here against Texas A&M — or an Auburn loss — to clinch their spot in the SEC tournament. From there, LSU could finish anywhere between 8th and 12th place in the league as multiple teams jockey for positioning.
With the possibility of so much movement this weekend, let’s take a look at what needs to happen for LSU to land in each possible spot.
8th place
Alabama holds the eighth overall spot entering its final series against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide have a 12-14 record, having played one less game because they only completed two against Vanderbilt.
That will make it difficult for LSU to catch Alabama, even though the Tigers have the head-to-head tiebreaker. LSU would have to sweep its series, and Alabama would have to lose two games for the Tigers to finish with a higher winning percentage.
9th place
Things get a little confusing here because LSU and Georgia (12-15), the current ninth-place team, haven’t played each other.
If LSU wins one more game this weekend than Georgia, which went to Ole Miss, the teams will finish with identical winning percentages, forcing the conference to break the tie using their win-loss record against the No. 1 seed using common opponents.
If that doesn’t settle the situation, the seeding would be decided by a coin flip.
10th place
LSU will finish 10th in the conference if all holds steady, making it play in the second game of the tournament next Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. The Tigers entered the weekend 10th in the conference because of their head-to-head record against Kentucky.
11th place
For LSU to land here, Kentucky would have to win at least one more game than LSU. That would be quite the undertaking. The Wildcats are also 11-16 in the league, and they play at Vanderbilt, the No. 2 team in the country.
12th place
The series would not have gone well if LSU dropped to 12th place — or worse, out of the SEC tournament.
For this to happen, LSU would need to get swept while Auburn sweeps Missouri, creating a three-way tie between LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn with all three teams at 11-16.
LSU beat Auburn, which beat Texas A&M, which would have beaten LSU. The league would determine who moves on by assessing the total win-loss percentage of games played among the tied teams.