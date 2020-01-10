Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers' new head coach, is interested in talking to LSU's Joe Brady about him becoming Carolina's offensive coordinator, according to a FootballScoop report.
LSU is in contract negotiations to keep Brady, and Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this month that LSU was "a step ahead" of other suitors and that athletic director Scott Woodward had already instituted a retention plan to keep their wunderkind assistant.
"Scott Woodward came up with a plan two months ago," Orgeron said Dec. 3 in an interview on WNXX-FM, 104.5''s "Off the Bench." "He had the vision to see what was gonna go on, so we had to put a plan together and that plan is being put in place right now, and I feel good about it."
Rhule was recently hired by the Panthers. He was the head coach at Baylor University for three seasons, orchestrating a turnaround that saw the Bears go from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-3 in 2019.
Brady, 30, is one of the main pieces behind LSU's major offensive turnaround in 2019. The first-year assistant helped install a revamped spread offense with West Coast and run-pass option schemes that he learned as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints and as a graduate assistant at Penn State.
LSU's offense ranks first nationally with 48.9 points per game, and its power was showcased in the Tigers 63-28 thumping of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.
No. 1 LSU (14-0) will play No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the national championship on Monday in New Orleans.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has thrived in the offense, winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the program's first quarterback to throw for over 5,000 yards and record over 50 touchdown passes.
