Clemson players and coach Dabo Swinney sound like they've already soaked in part of the New Orleans scene. And the early returns are there's *a lot* of LSU fans in town.

At media day Saturday morning, Swinney and at least one Clemson player spoke about how the supposed-to-be neutral championship site feels like a road game since Baton Rouge is just about an hour away from New Orleans.

"It's almost like we're in another country," Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons said.

Swinney likened the scene to Clemson playing in nearby Greenville, S.C.

"We might as well be playing in Baton Rouge," he said.

With the game set to kick off Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the crowd -- unsurprisingly -- is projected to be made up of mostly purple and gold, according to data provided by VividSeats.

Their fan forecast, based on a series of data points including the location of buyers, points to LSU making up about 62 percent of the crowd, with that number likely to skew even more to the Louisiana side as the game ticks closer and with prices beginning to fall. But Clemson's fans are expected to turn out, too, with a fanbase quite familiar with the travel associated with a championship game.

Data from Seatgeek up to Dec. 30 had tickets sold by state broke down as:

Louisiana: 24%

Texas: 17%

Georgia: 9%

South Carolina: 8%

North Carolina: 6%

The College Football Playoff Championship Game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 (ESPN).