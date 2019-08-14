On Monday it was starting quarterback Joe Burrow and cornerback Kristian Fulton.
Wednesday, it was unanimous All-American strong safety Grant Delpit.
LSU's star football players are gradually returning from prolonged absences during preseason camp, missing time with what coach Ed Orgeron has called "minor camp injuries.
Delpit practiced Wednesday afternoon in LSU's indoor facility, ending his streak of six straight missed practices. He participated in individual drills, then once team drills began, he sat out during the first rotation.
The first rotation of safeties included Todd Harris, JaCoby Stevens and Kary Vincent. Harris has been playing in Delpit's place during his absence, and Stevens has started at free safety and Vincent started at nickel safety in 2018.
Delpit rotated in for Vincent in the next rotation, while Harris and Stevens remained on the field.
Starting outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson still remains out. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore has missed eight straight practices after practicing in the first two days of preseason camp.
Burrow, Delpit, Chaisson and Fulton all did not participate in LSU's first preseason scrimmage on Saturday, and Orgeron said that some would be returning as soon as next week and some "are a little ways away."
Orgeron was confident that each player would be ready to play by the season-opener against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31, saying the injuries were "nothing that's going to keep somebody out too long."
Delpit's return is perhaps the most meaningful for the team outside of Burrow's, and Orgeron has called the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit "the best player in the country."
Delpit wears the team's coveted No. 7 jersey and was a Nagurski Award finalist in 2018 for nation's top defender.
Projected starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice after missing his first practice of the preseason on Tuesday, and Chaisson was one of only two absences on the defense.
True freshman nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika missed his first practice of the preseason. The 6-foot-4, 354-pound lineman is in a tight battle for the starting nose tackle position with sophomore Tyler Shelvin.
Ika has impressed Orgeron in his first year, and the early enrollee recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss in LSU's spring game.
Two-sport true freshman defensive back Maurice Hampton returned to practice after missing two straight practices.
The football and baseball prospect has been practicing with a protective cast on his right wrist, which a source told The Advocate is due to a fractured hamate bone he suffered during the baseball season.
Hampton was still wearing the cast during Wednesday's practice.
The LSU offensive line still is missing some depth, and certain players continue to alternate days of attending and not attending practice.
Potential starters, left guard Chasen Hines and senior right guard Damien Lewis, have missed two straight practices, and starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's.
Senior tackle Badara Traore, who Orgeron has called the team's "third offensive tackle," missed practice Wednesday after practicing Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman missed his first practice of the preseason on Monday.
Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon and true freshman tackle Thomas Perry have missed three straight practices.
Dilllon, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound slot receiver, missed spring football after having offseason hip surgery, and he caught 22 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.
True freshman linebacker Donte Starks has not yet arrived at preseason camp because of academic reasons, Orgeron said.
Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson has not yet practiced, either. Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said.