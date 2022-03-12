Ty Floyd and Eric Reyzelman have two of the most electric fastballs at LSU.

Floyd's rises from his release point, deceiving hitters with its spin and speed. Reyzelman's barrels through the zone around 99 mph.

They are difficult to hit under any conditions, and with shadows covering parts of the field Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, the pitchers didn't need to use much else.

Relying on their fastballs, Floyd and Reyzelman combined for 15 strikeouts to lead LSU to a 5-1 win over Bethune-Cookman, which finished with four hits. They consistently jumped ahead in the count, allowing them to use off-speed pitches when they wanted to, but mostly they dared batters to hit the fastball and almost no one did.

"There wasn't really any reason to deviate off that," sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski said.

+4 Blake Money exits game early; LSU rallies to win close one over Bethune-Cookman Right-hander Blake Money was fidgeting with his pitching hand when he spoke to catcher Tyler McManus after giving up a home run in the fifth i…

Floyd retired the first seven batters he faced before Bethune-Cookman (5-9) scored an unearned run. Then he allowed one more hit the rest of his outing. Floyd lasted six innings and struck out eight batters, including the last two he faced.

Reyzelman tossed three shutout innings after inheriting a 5-1 lead. He scattered two hits and recorded seven strikeouts as LSU (12-3) clinched its last series before Southeastern Conference play starts next weekend.

“Winning starts and ends on the mound,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said, “and I thought we got great performances out of Ty and Eric.”

With strong winds whipping left to right through the stadium, Johnson knew the conditions weren't conducive for scoring runs. But sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry crushed a two-run homer in the first inning, a ball that traveled 443 feet and bounced off The Intimidator above the right-field bleachers.

“I was looking for a pitch I could barrel up,” Berry said. “I got lucky, and he threw me a good pitch. I think the wind kind of helped me out a little bit.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+2 How LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly's creativity is creating success in the bullpen Graduate student Trent Vietmeier stood tall but relaxed Thursday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, sporting an “LSU Strength” T-shirt with a barb…

LSU's offense entered a lull until the fourth inning, when Travinski drove an RBI double into the gap. Travinski started for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring. He also threw out a runner at second, showing how much his arm has recovered.

"I felt like a kid again,” Travinski said.

LSU scored two more runs in the fifth inning as Berry singled, junior second baseman Cade Doughty doubled into right field and designated hitter Brayden Jobert knocked a single through the left side.

Meanwhile, Floyd and Reyzelman carved up Bethune-Cookman’s lineup. They have similar repertoires, and occasionally similar problems. With such electric fastballs, Floyd said they can “lose a little bit of feel for our off-speed” pitches because they don’t have to use them as much.

Alex Milazzo not in starting lineup against McNeese; LSU catcher nursing a sore knee LSU catcher Alex Milazzo was not in the starting lineup Wednesday night as the Tigers faced McNeese State at Alex Box Stadium, continuing to r…

“For me,” Reyzelman said, “there's no reason to throw it until guys can show they're on the fastball.”

That's wasn't a problem Saturday, and after hurling so many fastballs, Reyzelman needed one more out to end the game. He got ahead in the count 0-2. Then he grabbed the baseball and found a different grip before his final pitch.

The ball dropped into the upper half of the strike zone, and Bethune-Cookman pinch hitter Brandyn Gatenby froze, taking one hand off his bat as he watched the pitch scoot past him and the umpire call strike three. Reyzelman pumped his fist.

“That last pitch, he threw a changeup,” Floyd said. “No one was expecting that.”