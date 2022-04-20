WHO: LSU vs. UL
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TELEVISION: ESPNU
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (RHP); MU — Spencer Miles (RHP)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Missouri is coming off a series win at Kentucky where it rallied from a six-run deficit through the first two innings by scoring eight in the third to capture the third game of the series on Saturday. Luke Mann leads the team in home runs with nine, including five coming from the past 10 games. Missouri is also second in the SEC to LSU in hit by pitches.