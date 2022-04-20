BR.lsuauburn.040122 HS 479.JPG

LSU starting pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard (52) pitches against Auburn, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU vs. UL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TELEVISION: ESPNU

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (RHP); MU — Spencer Miles (RHP) 

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Missouri is coming off a series win at Kentucky where it rallied from a six-run deficit through the first two innings by scoring eight in the third to capture the third game of the series on Saturday. Luke Mann leads the team in home runs with nine, including five coming from the past 10 games. Missouri is also second in the SEC to LSU in hit by pitches. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter