The LSU women's basketball team will play host to the UL Ragin' Cajuns at 5 p.m. Monday, giving the Lady Tigers their fourth chance at Victory No. 1 on the young season.
LSU has lost by double digits all three times it has played, to BYU and West Virginia in a season-opening tournament in Las Vegas and then Dec. 4 in their home opener against Central Florida. The Lady Tigers took last week off for finals.
LSU originally was slated to play Texas Southern on Monday, but the Tigers had to pause all program activities because of coronavirus concerns.
Historically speaking, this should be a great chance for LSU to get into the win column; LSU has won all 24 meetings with the Cajuns, including the last meeting on Dec. 20, 2018. Jailin Cherry, a senior this season, scored 15 points to lead all scorers in that game.
Khayla Pointer leads LSU in scoring at 10.3 points per game, with Faustine Aifuwa averaging 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds and transfer Sarah Shematsi at 8.0 points per game on 50% 3-point shooting.
The Cajuns (1-1) had a delayed start to their season because of a positive coronavirus test and subsequent quarantine. They opened with an 83-74 loss to North Texas on Dec. 4 and then beat McNeese State 80-48 on Wednesday. Both of those games were at home.
Makayia Hallmon leads UL in scoring at 15.0 points per game; she is 12 of 13 from the free-throw line on the young season. Three other players have averaged double-figure scoring through two games: Jomyra Mathis (13.0 ppg), Ty'Reona Doucet (12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and Brandi Williams (10.5 ppg).
The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
LSU is scheduled to return to Las Vegas next weekend for its final two non-conference games, Saturday against University of the Pacific and next Sunday against Loyola Marymount. After that, the Lady Tigers aren't scheduled to play until their Southeastern Conference opener against Auburn on Dec. 31.