A brief recap of LSU’s 90-76 victory over Alabama in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night:

The good

LSU finally had a breather after winning its past six games by four points or fewer — with all of them coming by a grand total of 15 points. The Tigers built an 18-point halftime lead, which Alabama cut in half twice in the second half. But after watching a double-digit lead evaporate in the past five games, LSU held strong and powered its way to the finish line.

The bad

It's difficult to quibble with a 14-point win after LSU literally let some teams off the hook in recent weeks, but the Tigers were just 3 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc. Will Wade has acknowledged many times that the deep ball is not a strength, but they'll have to shoot better than 18.8% to enure that teams don't get physical with them down in the paint area — especially when it comes to postseason play.

Player of the game

Emmitt Williams got LSU off to a sensational start in the first half, scoring 17 points in a 10-minute stretch to help turn a 9-7 lead into a 43-25 cushion with 5:47 to play in the half. He finished with 23 points in going 8 of 12 from the field and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Key stat

After having some turnover issues in recent games, LSU had 13 Wednesday night. But they limited backbreaking live-ball turnovers and Alabama scored just eight points off the Tigers' 13 miscues. On the other hand, LSU scored 14 points off 14 Bama turnovers.

Who's next?

LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC) will stay home to play Ole Miss for the second time in two weeks after posting an 80-76 win over the Rebels on Jan. 18 in Oxford. Ole Miss (10-10, 1-6 SEC) fell to Auburn 83-82 in double-overtime Tuesday night. Saturday's game tips off at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.