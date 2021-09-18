LSU honored the loss of running back coach Kevin Faulk's daughter, Kevione, on their helmets during Saturday night's home game with Central Michigan.
On what would have been her 20th birthday, LSU placed a decal on the back of the helmet with her initials “KF” in white letters on a round black background.
Kevione Faulk, the youngest of the former LSU All-American’s three children, died Monday. She was an LSU student and worked with the football program.
Offensive analyst Jorge Munoz coached running backs on Saturday night in Faulk’s absence.
LSU had to get permission from the NCAA to allow Munoz to go from his role as an off-the-field analyst to on-the-field coach.
Twenty-two Tigers sidelined
Almost two dozen unavailable players stood on LSU’s sideline for the second straight week, but the Tigers also showed signs of improving health as a handful of players returned against CMU.
Sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern and freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers dressed out for the first time this season.
Safety Todd Harris Jr. was available to play after a one-game absence, as was freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.
LSU still had at least 22 players who weren’t dressed out.
The list included safety Jay Ward, defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Sage Ryan, wide receiver Trey Palmer and four offensive linemen — including starting left tackle Cam Wire.
Most of the absences have been injury related. Running back John Emery, defensive end Soni Fonua and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin missed their third straight games because of academic issues.
Without Wire, redshirt freshman Xavier Hill started for the second straight game. Right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus returned to the lineup as expected after missing last week's game.
Anthony injured
Sixth-year senior defensive end Andre Anthony injured his lower left leg on a pass play with 2:09 to play in the second quarter and did not return.
Anthony remained on his back while being checked out by two trainers on the field before slowly getting to his feet. He then gingerly walked off the field and to the Tigers sideline, then headed to the locker room.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game the injury initially didn't look good.
"I don't know if it's going to turn out very good," he said. "We'll have to wait until (Sunday) to see."
The purple game
The Tigers broke out their purple jerseys Saturday night in what has become an annual tradition for LSU.
LSU of course usually wears white jerseys at home, but the Tigers have made a regular ritual of wearing their purple jerseys in their second non-conference home game.
Lagniappe
Orgeron now has a 47-15 record as LSU's head coach with 35 of the victories coming by double digits. ... LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson started his fifth collegiate game Saturday night and is 4-1 when taking the first snap. ... The Tigers have won 57 of their last 58 meetings against nonconference opposition in Tiger Stadium. ... LSU's contract with Central Michigan paid the Chippewas $1.45 million for the nonconference matchup.
Staff writers Sheldon Mickles, Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais and Devin Jackson contributed to this report.