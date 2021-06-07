After falling into the loser's bracket of the NCAA Eugene regional, LSU has won three straight games to push Oregon into a winner-take-all final Monday night. The winner advances to the super regional. The loser's season ends.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 9 p.m. CT Monday

WHERE: PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.

Behind freshman Javen Coleman, LSU pushes Oregon to winner-take-all regional final Javen Coleman allowed one run over six innings, and Gavin Dugas recorded three hits as LSU pushed Oregon into a winner-take-all final game of the Eugene regional.

TV: ESPN2

ONLINE: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RECORDS: LSU is 37-23. Oregon is 39-15.

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional. Oregon is the No. 1 seed.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — TBA; UO — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game will, as many do, come down to the pitchers. Both teams have used all three of their weekend starters, shaping this into a battle of bullpens. In college baseball, that can go in any number of directions. LSU will definitely have Ty Floyd, Theo Millas, Michael Fowler, Jacob Hasty and Will Hellmers available. Maybe someone else can come back on short rest. But more than likely, that group will have to control Oregon's potent lineup, the byproduct of playing five games in one weekend.

Follow live coverage from The Advocate's staff below.

