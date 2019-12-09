Sometime Monday evening, the three to five finalists who will travel to New York for the 2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be announced.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a virtual lock to be one of those.

The rest will just be along for the ride.

A massive 200-to-1 underdog to win the Heisman in the preseason, Burrow has become an even more massive betting favorite after college football’s championship weekend.

That is if you can find odds. According to Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnline.ag, his website took down odds on Burrow over a week ago.

Jimmy Boyd of BoydsBets.com still has odds on Burrow, who is listed as a ridiculous 1-to-33 favorite. That means you’d have to wager $330 on Burrow to win $10. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the second choice at 10-to-1, followed by Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (22-to-1) and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (25-to-1).

According to BoydsBets.com, Burrow’s implied probability of winning the Heisman is just over 97 percent, compared to just over 9 percent for Fields.

The website FanDuel.com has things even more lopsided for Burrow. The Tigers’ fifth-year senior is a 1-to-50,000 choice there, while you can put down a bet on the field (virtually anyone else in college football) for 30-to-1.

In addition to leading LSU to a 13-0 record, an SEC championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Burrow is at or near the top nationally in a host of offensive categories.

The Tigers’ quarterback is No. 1 in passing touchdowns (48), completion percentage (77.9) and points responsible (308), second in passing yards (4,715), passing yards per game (362.7), total offense (384.9), completions per game (26.3) and passing efficiency (201.5), and third in yards per attempt (10.74).