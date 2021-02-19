Rick Perry, who has worked with the Tiger Athletic Foundation for four decades, has informed the organization's leadership that he will be retiring after just over six years as President and CEO.

A search committee has been formed to find a successor, TAF officials said, and a job posting for the position has been posted in recent weeks. Perry's retirement marks the end of a long career that helped fundraise projects that made LSU's athletic facilities among the nation's elite.

"In looking back, I recognize that I have been truly blessed in having been able (to) devote four decades of my life in service to an institution that I love dearly," Perry wrote in a letter sent to TAF membership Friday afternoon. "It is rewarding to know that my efforts in some small way may have benefited LSU student-athletes while adding to the experiences and treasured memories of Tiger fans."

Perry joined the newly formed TAF organization in 1987 after working within LSU's athletic department as Director of Chapters for the LSU Alumni Association, and, since then, TAF has funded and overseen the construction and renovation projects at LSU that total nearly $500 million, according to the organization's website.

In 2014, Perry became President and CEO of TAF when Gen. Ron Richard, USMC (retired) who, at the time, stepped down to remain as President and CEO Emeritus.

A number of major TAF projects happened during Perry's term as President and CEO, including Tiger Stadium's south end zone addition, the construction of a new tennis facility and gymnastics arena, and the renovation football operations building.

"Mr. Perry started his career as a student-worker and has proudly served his alma mater fundraising for LSU Athletics for many years," TAF Board Chair Theresa Gallion said in a statement. "He has played a key role in establishing LSU Athletics as we know it today, and his service will make an impact on LSU student-athletes for many years to come."