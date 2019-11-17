No. 1 LSU might be celebrating a championship Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (10-0, 6-0) will clinch the Southeastern Conference Western Division title and a spot in the SEC championship game for the first time since 2011 if they defeat Arkansas (2-8, 0-6).

The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

LSU has a one-game lead on second-place Alabama (9-1, 6-1) in the division. It also has the tiebreaker over Alabama after a 46-41 win Tuscaloosa.

Georgia (9-1, 6-1) clinched the SEC East with a 21-14 win at Auburn over the weekend.

A win vs. Arkansas will give LSU its ninth division title and its sixth appearance in the SEC championship game, which began in 1992, in school history.

A look at LSU in SEC title games (4-1 all-time record)

2001: No. 21 LSU def. No. 2 Tennessee, 31-20

2003: No. 3 LSU def. No. 5 Georgia, 34-13

2005: No. 13 Georgia def. No. 3 LSU, 34-14

2007: No. 5 LSU def. No. 14 Tennessee, 21-14

2011: No. 1 LSU def. No. 12 Georgia, 42-10

Before the SEC championship game format, the Tigers won conference championships in 1935, 1936, 1958, 1961, 1970, 1986 and 1988.

The accomplishment would also mean coach Ed Orgeron will also see increased compensation.

According to the terms of his contract, ff the Tigers qualify for the SEC championship game, Orgeron will net a $100,000 bonus, with $200,000 more tacked on if they win.

The SEC championship game will be Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.