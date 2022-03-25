The LSU women's basketball team lost Monday in the NCAA tournament but gained an important 2023 commitment Friday morning when four-star recruit Janae Kent pledged with the Tigers, according to multiple college basketball sources.
Kent, a 6-feet-1 wing player from Oak Forest High School in suburban Chicago, got the four-star rating and a 91 scout grade from ESPN's HoopGurlz. She has won back-to-back Player of the Year honors in South Suburban Conference play and has scored more than 1,000 career points through her junior season. She was an Associated Press Class 3A all-state selection in Illinois.
Kent also has offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi State and Alabama among numerous others. LSU’s previous staff offered her in February 2021, and coach Kim Mulkey’s staff reaffirmed the offer in January.
Kent is a product of strong basketball bloodlines. Both of her parents played college basketball, as did two uncles. Her father, Jason, played at Ohio University in the early 1990s and has coached on the college level. Her mother, Anna, was a 6-2 guard for West Virginia and helped the Mountaineers to the Sweet 16.
Kent’s brother, Jayson, is a sophomore and a starter for the Bradley Braves.