A look at Saturday's NCAA tournament first-round game between LSU, which is seeded eighth in the East Region, and No. 9 St. Bonaventure:

HOW THEY GOT HERE

St. Bonaventure

Tabbed for a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, the Bonnies exceeded expectations. They won the regular-season crown and also the tournament title, topping VCU in the final, to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Fueled by a stingy defense, the Bonnies held its opponents to 69 or fewer points in 17 of their 20 games — going 14-3 when they did that. After claiming the regular-season title with an 11-4 mark, St. Bonaventure breezed through the A-10 tournament to punch its ticket to the Big Dance for the third time under coach Mark Schmidt (2012, 2018). It took care of Duquesne by 16 points, Saint Louis (which beat LSU in late November) by 18 and VCU by nine.

LSU

The Tigers were picked to finish third in the Southeastern Conference race, which is where they wound up after going 11-6 in the league. Will Wade’s team was awarded an at-large bid to its second tournament in a row after finishing with a top-30 NET ranking for the third consecutive season. LSU is playing its best ball of the season, finishing the regular season with victories in five of its final seven conference games. After grinding out a win at Missouri in the regular-season finale, the Tigers, who are making their 23rd NCAA tournament appearance, won two games in the SEC tournament. They beat then-No. 8 Arkansas in the semifinals before falling to No. 5 Alabama by one point in the championship game.

NUMBER TO KNOW

St. Bonaventure

5

Players averaging in double digits for the Bonnies this season, one of only two teams (UCLA) in the NCAA tournament field to achieve that.

LSU

20

Games with 20 points or more for Cam Thomas, the most this season by a freshman and seven more than Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.

KEYS TO THE GAME

This one is a classic matchup of offense vs. defense, on paper anyway. LSU, one of the nation’s top-scoring teams with its up-tempo style, faces stingy St. Bonaventure, which is fifth in scoring defense in Division I. The Bonnies, who have allowed 54.8 points a game in their past seven outings, won’t mind trying to keep the game in the mid- to high-60s. So LSU will have to make the most of its possessions, especially if St. Bonaventure employs a deliberate strategy and tries to slow the game down to a snail’s pace when it has the ball.

LSU's Javonte Smart being himself as one of the driving forces to Tigers' NCAA tournament berth INDIANAPOLIS — After waiting two years to get back to the NCAA tournament, Javonte Smart, naturally, is as excited to be a part of it as he wa…

THE LINEUPS

St. Bonaventure (16-4, 11-4 Atlantic 10)

Starting five

Pos. Player Ht. Cl. PPG RPG APG FG% FT%

G Kyle Lofton 6-3 Jr. 14.6 3.6 5.5 43.3 81.3

G Jaren Holmes 6-4 Jr. 13.6 5.4 2.0 42.1 61.2

G Jalen Adaway 6-5 Jr. 12.3 6.1 1.5 51.3 76.9

G Dominick Welch 6-5 Jr. 11.7 6.1 2.2 44.6 72.0

F/C Osun Osunniyi 6-10 Jr. 10.5 9.5 2.4 56.4 66.7

Top reserves

G Alejandro Vasquez 6-3 So. 4.6 1.1 0.7 29.2 79.3

F/C Jalen Shaw 6-10 Jr. 1.5 1.3 0.1 60.0 66.7

G Eddie Creal 6-4 Jr. 0.9 1.1 0.1 31.6 50.0

LSU (18-9, 11-6 SEC)

Starting five

Pos. Player Ht. Cl. PPG RPG APG FG% FT%

G Javonte Smart 6-4 Jr. 15.9 3.6 4.0 47.0 83.9

G Cam Thomas 6-4 Fr. 22.6 3.4 1.4 40.5 88.0

G Aundre Hyatt 6-6 So. 3.9 2.8 0.3 44.4 70.6

F Trendon Watford 6-9 So. 16.7 7.4 3.0 48.5 66.7

F Darius Days 6-7 Jr. 11.7 7.9 0.7 52.5 69.4

Top reserves

F Josh LeBlanc 6-7 Jr. 3.3 4.5 0.6 68.6 26.3

F Mwani Wilkinson 6-5 Fr. 3.8 2.8 0.6 78.0 70.0

G Eric Gaines 6-2 Fr. 2.7 1.5 1.3 23.1 72.7